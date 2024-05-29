VIP AUDIO 5/29 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (5-25-2006): Vince McMahon’s comments on ECW relaunch, WWE injuries costing them roster depth, TNA review (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the May 25, 2006 Wade Keller Hotline podcast where PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these topics:

Vince McMahon’s comments at WWE.com regarding the relaunch of ECW. Are McMahon’s words good news or bad news for ECW, and what does it tell us about the direction of the brand.

Also, a look at the injuries costing WWE its roster depth

Analysis of last night’s TNA Impact telecast.

