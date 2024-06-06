FREE PODCAST 6/6 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Ex-WWE Creative Team member Jason Allen talk Goldberg-Taker, Shane-Reigns, Bliss, 24/7 Title, under-ring-cam, more (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (6-5-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ex-WWE Creative Team member Jason Allen to review Smackdown. They talk to live callers and answer mailbag questions on Undertaker-Goldberg, Super Showdown hype, Kofi Kingston-Dolph Ziggler, the 24/7 Title including the under-ring cam, Alexa Bliss’s personality shift since last night, and much more including insights from Allen regarding R-Truth’s name brainstorming session in 2008, why segments like the under-ring-cam end up on social media or WWE.com, and other insights from his time behind the scenes in WWE.

