VIP AUDIO 6/6 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Bret or Savage better, Von Erich movie, Swerve-Ospreay options, Becky underappreciated, weird WWE 2002 title change sequence, UFC-Trump marriage, more (95 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Was Fritz Von Erich the protagonist of the Von Erich movie?

What would the story arc of a Hulk Hogan biopic be?

If Swerve Strickland loses to Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door, will he be seen as a transitional champion?

If Swerve wins, will it hurt Ospreay’s story in AEW?

What happened to AEW’s commitment to tag team wrestling?

Did WWE give Becky Lynch the title knowing she was likely not renewing her contract?

What was the story with Dean Ambrose on the Steve Austin Podcast?

Would it be cool if WWE loaned A.J. Styles to TNA for a match or a stint so Styles can “find himself” by going “home again”?

Would Carmelo Hayes be better off if he had been called up with Trick Williams?

How many flights and hotel stays do WWE wrestlers have these days?

Is Becky Lynch the most unappreciated wrestler today based on recent fan reaction in arenas and online?

What was the deal with all the rapid-fire title changes in WWE in 2002 with Chris Jericho, Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Undertaker, and Rock?

Is the Misawa-Kawada match from 1994 for the Triple Crown Title the best ever?

Which wrestler in WWE off TV now will get the biggest pop when they return?

Watching cricket?

Isn’t the Casino Gauntlet match better than the Royal Rumble in terms of determining a title contender?

Is UFC’s overt endorsement of former President Trump bad for business? Has UFC crossed a line by continuing to create virtual rallies for him despite being a convicted felon?

What is the upside for Jevon Evans in WWE and where you see him in five years?

How should the Rhea Ripley-Dominik Mysterio-Liv Morgan saga play out?

Who could be a good modern-day “Legend Killer”?

Who was better, Bret Hart or Randy Savage?

