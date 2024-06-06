News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Kevin & Charlie discuss JD McDonagh action figure, the Liv and Dom saga, Braun's new shirt, more (69 min.)

June 6, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of new PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Charlie Cate and Kevin Duncan cover these topics:

  • J.D. McDonagh gets an action figure and Kevin has plans for it
  • Rawson’s Creek – The Liv and Dom Saga
  • Braun’s new shirt
  • Damien isn’t sweating Drew
  • Ricochet is self-conscious about tying his shoes
  • Avoiding spoilers in the social media age
  • A.J.’s Salmon Jacket Moment
  • Things get musical

