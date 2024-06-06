News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/6 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Liv-Dom thoughts, latest on Vince McMahon, NXT ratings surge, TV reviews, Battleground preview, New Japan Dominion preview (131 min.)

June 6, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • Review of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the latest with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio
  • Reaction to the NXT viewership surge
  • A preview of New Japan Dominion
  • Review of the latest episode of NXT on USA
  • Preview and predictions for NXT Battleground
  • Thoughts on the latest developments in the Vince McMahon lawsuit
  • Reviews of AEW Collision, Rampage, and Dynamite including the strengths and weaknesses of MJF’s promo, the latest build to Forbidden Door, and more.
  • A review of UFC 302 and a look ahead.

