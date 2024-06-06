VIP AUDIO 6/6 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Liv-Dom thoughts, latest on Vince McMahon, NXT ratings surge, TV reviews, Battleground preview, New Japan Dominion preview (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- Review of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the latest with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio
- Reaction to the NXT viewership surge
- A preview of New Japan Dominion
- Review of the latest episode of NXT on USA
- Preview and predictions for NXT Battleground
- Thoughts on the latest developments in the Vince McMahon lawsuit
- Reviews of AEW Collision, Rampage, and Dynamite including the strengths and weaknesses of MJF’s promo, the latest build to Forbidden Door, and more.
- A review of UFC 302 and a look ahead.
