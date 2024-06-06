VIP AUDIO 6/6 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Liv-Dom thoughts, latest on Vince McMahon, NXT ratings surge, TV reviews, Battleground preview, New Japan Dominion preview (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

Review of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the latest with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio

Reaction to the NXT viewership surge

A preview of New Japan Dominion

Review of the latest episode of NXT on USA

Preview and predictions for NXT Battleground

Thoughts on the latest developments in the Vince McMahon lawsuit

Reviews of AEW Collision, Rampage, and Dynamite including the strengths and weaknesses of MJF’s promo, the latest build to Forbidden Door, and more.

A review of UFC 302 and a look ahead.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO