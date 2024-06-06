WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (6/7): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, June 7, 2024

Where: Louisville, Ky. at KFC Yum! Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,077 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,331.

How To Watch: Live on Fox

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

Apollo Crews vs. Angel

Jade Cargill vs. Indi Hartwell

Cody Rhodes to appear live

Solo Sikoa to anoint Tonga Loa into The Bloodline

