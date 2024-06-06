WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (6/7): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, June 7, 2024
Where: Louisville, Ky. at KFC Yum! Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,077 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,331.
How To Watch: Live on Fox
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller
- Apollo Crews vs. Angel
- Jade Cargill vs. Indi Hartwell
- Cody Rhodes to appear live
- Solo Sikoa to anoint Tonga Loa into The Bloodline
