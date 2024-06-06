News Ticker

WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (6/7): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

June 6, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, June 7, 2024

Where: Louisville, Ky. at KFC Yum! Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,077 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,331.

How To Watch: Live on Fox

Advertised Matches & Appearances

  • Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller
  • Apollo Crews vs. Angel
  • Jade Cargill vs. Indi Hartwell
  • Cody Rhodes to appear live
  • Solo Sikoa to anoint Tonga Loa into The Bloodline

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (5/31) : McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Nia Jax coronation, Street Profits vs. Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa, Andrade vs. Crews

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Mark Henry recalls hanging up on Vince McMahon, his original ten-year deal with WWE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024