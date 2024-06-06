TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (6/6): Lilly’s report on Grace vs. Kay, Kazarian vs. Nemeth

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JUNE 6, 2024

NEWPORT, KY AT MEGACORP PAVILLON

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Clips of last week’s events.

-New show open welcoming us to the 20th anniversary show.

(1) JAKE SOMETHING vs. KON

After locking up, they traded punches. Jake clotheslined Kon over the top rope, then out the other side. Kon pulled Jake to the outside and ran him into the ringpost. Back in the ring, Kon had the upper hand. They traded clotheslines and traded the advantage. Jake caught Kon with the Into The Void and got the pin.

WINNER: Jake Something in 6:00.

After the match, Kon attacked Jake from behind and chokeslammed him. Kon went to twist Jake’s neck, but Eric Young ran in for the save and sent Kon to the outside. Eric took the mic and said he was celebrating. He talked about the Impact TV show being 20 years old today. Fans chanted “TNA!” He talked about the fans being the lifeblood of TNA. Fans cheered.

-Clip of Moose attacking Matt Hardy last week.

-Gia Miller interviewed Frankie Kazarian. They were quickly interrupted by The System. Brian Myers offered to strike a deal and be friends with Frankie. Frankie offered to eliminate Nic Nemeth in exchange for getting a World Title shot. Moose agreed. [c]