FREE PODCAST 6/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Dynamite and the working agreement to use AAA and CMLL wrestlers on the same show, Kevin Kelly’s take on his AEW departure, more (126 min.)

June 7, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • CMLL and AAA affiliated wrestlers on AEW shows
  • Penta contract expiring
  • AEW interest in Chad Gable
  • Kevin Kelly’s AEW departure
  • Dynamite key demo is up
  • Review of Dynamite
  • Emails and trivia

