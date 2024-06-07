FREE PODCAST 6/7 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk AEW roster expansion potential, preview Super Showdown, review NXT Takeover, react to Moxley interviews (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (6-6-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast. They preview WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia, review NXT Takeover, speculate on the main roster potential for key NXT takes, discuss AEW potential signings, reaction to the Jon Moxley interview revelations, and more.
ADDITIONAL LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.