FREE PODCAST 6/7 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk AEW roster expansion potential, preview Super Showdown, review NXT Takeover, react to Moxley interviews (121 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (6-6-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast. They preview WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia, review NXT Takeover, speculate on the main roster potential for key NXT takes, discuss AEW potential signings, reaction to the Jon Moxley interview revelations, and more.

