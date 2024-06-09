FREE PODCAST 6/9 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (6-11-2019) Keller & Chiari talk Shane celebration, Revival, Funhouse Deliciousness, on-site correspondent, live callers, mailbag (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (6-11-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Ring Rust Radio’s Mike Chiari to review Raw with live callers. They take calls and answer mailbag questions discussing a show with over a dozen talking points but no single main talking point, but including WWE’s embracing of the Saudi Arabia relationship again, Shane McMahon, Lars Sullivan, Firefly Funhouse, Lacey Evans, 24/7 Title, and more. They also talk to an on-site correspondent from San Jose to discuss what happened before and after the show.

