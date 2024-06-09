VIP AUDIO 6/9 – The Deep…Dive: CBS Sports producer Nata Edwards joins Rich Fann to talk WBD contracts, what he’s enjoyed and wants less of in AEW, lessons folks haven’t learned from ‘90s ECW/Heyman, more (45 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Rich is solo! Nata Edwards (@NataTheScribe) returns to chat a little about AEW and a lot about the ECW lessons that have yet to be learned when dealing with networks, namely “get cash in hand and trust can be misplaced.” The pair then talk about some of the tendrils of WBD’s reticence to reward successful franchises/properties in their portfolio, and how unfair that can be in the future for AEW. Finally, they jump into the potential of Ricochet in AEW, what Shawn Michaels is doing right in NXT, and Caitlin Clark as the Shinsuke Nakamura of the WNBA.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO