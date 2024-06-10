FREE PODCAST 6/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: NXT Battleground post-show with Parks and Wells, including match-by-match analysis, plus NJPW Dominion, WWE Clash at the Castle preview, more (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Kelly Wells to discuss the recently completed NXT Battleground show. They give their analysis of each match on the show and react to live comments from YouTube viewers. They also discuss NJPW Dominion and the upcoming G1 Tournament, then close with a preview of WWE Clash at the Castle.

