WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (6/7): Viewership and key demos compared to year ago numbers, key year over year differences

Last Friday’s (6/7) episode of WWE Smackdown on Fox broadcast network averaged 2.207 million viewers, down from 2.310 million last week. The prior eight weeks averaged 2.237 million, so this was pretty in line with the most-WrestleMania season average.

One year ago this week, Smackdown drew 2.278 million, so 61,000 more than last Friday’s.

For the year, Smackdown is averaging 2.342 million through 23 weeks. Through 23 weeks last year, it averaged 2.325 million, so this year is up slightly.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.61 rating, down from 0.65 last week but up from 0.56 the week before. The prior eight weeks averaged a 0.62 rating, so this week’s is line with the post-WrestleMania typical rating.

One year ago this week, Smackdown drew a 0.57 rating, so 0.04 below the most recent rating.

Through 23 weeks this year, it’s averaged a 0.66 rating. Through 23 weeks last year, it averaged 0.59, so the key demo is up this year compared to last year.

The advertised matches and segments were…

Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

Apollo Crews vs. Angel

Jade Cargill vs. Indi Hartwell

Cody Rhodes to appear live

Solo Sikoa to anoint Tonga Loa into The Bloodline

