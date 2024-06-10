AEW Rampage Ratings Report (6/7): Rating and total average viewership, eight week averages, year-ago comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s (6/7) episode of AEW Rampage averaged 256,000 viewers, in line with 255,000 the prior week. The last eight weeks have averaged 321,o00 viewers. One year ago, the same eight week period averaged 328,000 viewers. A variety of timeslot changes make comparisons year to year less than parallel situations, though.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.09 rating, the same as the prior week. The most recent eight weeks have averaged 0.12. One year ago, the average demo rating during that eight week stretch was 0.10.

The episode included Penta vs. Butcher, Mira Shirakawa vs. Serena Deeb, plus The Acclaimed, Juice & The Gunns, Private Party, and more.

