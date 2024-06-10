Ricochet reportedly intends to leave WWE when his contract expires soon, AEW likely landing ground, but is that actually better for him

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Various reports in recent days indicate Ricochet intends to leave WWE when his contract expires soon. PWInsider first reported he has given his notice to WWE. Fightful reported that WWE expects him to land in AEW.

NOTE: In the latest PWTorch “12 Minute Hot Take” YouTube video, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks discussed the pros and cons of Ricochet landing in AEW or another option or just staying with WWE.