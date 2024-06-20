News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Kevin & Charlie discuss the apparent death of Chad Gable, Uncle Howdy, potential upside of the Wyatt Sicks, more (77 min.)

June 20, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of new PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Charlie Cate and Kevin Duncan cover these topics:

  • The apparent death of Chad Gable
  • Uncle Howdy’s near Shockmaster moment
  • Charlie and Kevin put their detective hats on
  • The potential upside of the Wyatt Sicks
  • Is Bo Dallas destined to be Diet Bray Wyatt?
  • The tragic parallels of Bray Wyatt and Heath Ledger
  • Charlie and Kevin get their Al Pacino on
  • Will there be a six added to the Sicks?
  • The ending of Trash at the Castle
  • Who will be Cody Rhodes’ Summerslam and WrestleMania opponents?
  • Where are they going with Drew McIntyre at this point?
  • Priest’s misstep on the ropes
  • Drew and Punk’s parallels to Hunter and HBK’s classic Summerslam-ended feud
  • Will McIntyre grace Charlie and Punk with his presence in Chicago on Friday night?
  • Do Finn’s abs open doors
  • And more

