FREE PODCAST 6/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Kevin & Charlie discuss the apparent death of Chad Gable, Uncle Howdy, potential upside of the Wyatt Sicks, more (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of new PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Charlie Cate and Kevin Duncan cover these topics:
- The apparent death of Chad Gable
- Uncle Howdy’s near Shockmaster moment
- Charlie and Kevin put their detective hats on
- The potential upside of the Wyatt Sicks
- Is Bo Dallas destined to be Diet Bray Wyatt?
- The tragic parallels of Bray Wyatt and Heath Ledger
- Charlie and Kevin get their Al Pacino on
- Will there be a six added to the Sicks?
- The ending of Trash at the Castle
- Who will be Cody Rhodes’ Summerslam and WrestleMania opponents?
- Where are they going with Drew McIntyre at this point?
- Priest’s misstep on the ropes
- Drew and Punk’s parallels to Hunter and HBK’s classic Summerslam-ended feud
- Will McIntyre grace Charlie and Punk with his presence in Chicago on Friday night?
- Do Finn’s abs open doors
- And more
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.