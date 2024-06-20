FREE PODCAST 6/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Kevin & Charlie discuss the apparent death of Chad Gable, Uncle Howdy, potential upside of the Wyatt Sicks, more (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The apparent death of Chad Gable

Uncle Howdy’s near Shockmaster moment

Charlie and Kevin put their detective hats on

The potential upside of the Wyatt Sicks

Is Bo Dallas destined to be Diet Bray Wyatt?

The tragic parallels of Bray Wyatt and Heath Ledger

Charlie and Kevin get their Al Pacino on

Will there be a six added to the Sicks?

The ending of Trash at the Castle

Who will be Cody Rhodes’ Summerslam and WrestleMania opponents?

Where are they going with Drew McIntyre at this point?

Priest’s misstep on the ropes

Drew and Punk’s parallels to Hunter and HBK’s classic Summerslam-ended feud

Will McIntyre grace Charlie and Punk with his presence in Chicago on Friday night?

Do Finn’s abs open doors

And more

