TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (6/20): Lilly’s report on Kazarian vs. Steel in a Chicago Street Fight, PCO & Steph Date

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JUNE 20, 2024

CHICAGO, IL AT CICERO STADIUM

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Highlights of Against All Odds.

-Show open.

-The System came out with Dirty Dango. The men were all in suits and Alisha had on a sparkly, gold dress. Fans had an extended boo as Alisha tried to talk and tell the fans they should be grateful for the greatest force in professional wrestling. Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers got on the mic and bragged. Myers welcomed Dango back to TNA. He talked about sitting at home for three months. Fans chanted “Dango sucks!”

Dango talked about Alisha and Eddie having his back, which caused him to side with The System. He told Moose that he believes in The System and he could be trusted. Moose told him to slow his roll. Moose said he appreciates Dango, but he’s not part of The System… yet. Moose said he and The System are unbeatable and bragged that he hasn’t lost a singles match in two years. He said no one in the locker room could beat him so they brought in outsiders.

At that point, Santino Marella walked to ringside. He said that Moose had a really impressive title run. He said over the next few weeks, there would be a series of matches and the winners would advance to a six-way match at Slammiversary to face Moose. He declared that Dango would face Ryan Nemeth tonight. He said that Josh Alexander would face Eric Young in the main event in a title qualifier.

-Footage of ABC beating Young and Alexander at Against All Odds after Eric accidentally decked Alexander. ABC did a promo. They talked about the highlights of Against All Odds and their win. They said it was time to regain the titles and they would have another big match next week on the road to the titles. [c]

-Frankie Kazarian did a promo leaving NXT and complained about Joe Hendry stealing his thunder in the battle royal. He called Hendry an upstart.

(1) SPITFIRE (Dani Luna & Jody Threat) vs. THE HEX (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle)

Jody and Marti started the match. Jody streamrolled Marti and clotheslined her. Spitfire double teamed Marti. The Hex turned the tide and double teamed Jody. The Hex held the advantage until Jody finally made the hot tag to Dani Dani did a dive on Allysin on the ramp. Fans chanted “TNA!”

Dani got a two count on Marti after a forearm. Allysin gave Dani a back suplex and Marti scored a two count on Dani. Spitfire made a comeback and double teamed Marti. Dani slammed Marti and Jody got the pin.

WINNERS: Spitfire in 7:00.

(D.L.’s Take: An action-packed match. Glad to see The Hex still around and I hope they become regulars.)

-Footage of Matt Hardy accidentally spearing his wife Reby through a table at Against All Odds. The Hardys and Reby cut a promo afterwards vowing revenge. Matt said he isn’t alone anymore; his wife and brother are here and they are going to create chaos and take over. [c]

-Sound Check segment. Alan Angels interviewed Kushida this week. A recap video was shown of the Kushida/Jonathan Gresham feud and Kushida testing the ink in a lab in Japan. Kushida said he is looking for a cure to Gresham’s ink that is making everyone sick. Alan asked his qualifications and Kushida said he’s worked with doctors. Alan said he didn’t believe Kushida and basically called him a fraud. Kushida took exception and got up to leave. They agreed to fight next week.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt appeared on camera and talked about the 6-way elimination match at Slammiversary and the qualifying matches.

(2) ACE STEEL vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN — Chicago Street Fight

They showed footage of Hendry and Kazarian in the battle royal on NXT from earlier this week. They also showed a clip of Ace and C.M. Punk from the early days of TNA. Ace brought a trash can to the ring and attacked Frankie at the bell. Ace clotheslined Frankie over the top rope, then threw a trash can and hit him in the head. The action returned to the ring. Ace suplexed Frankie onto a trash can, which got a “TNA!” response from the crowd. Frankie threw Ace to the outside. Kazarian punched Ace and slammed him on the ringside mats.

Frankie missed a legdrop and Ace made a comeback. Ace attacked Frankie with a chair and a kendo stick. Ace dropkicked Frankie and gave him a neckbreaker on a chair for a two count. Frankie gave Ace a leaping DDT for a two count. Frankie choked Ace with the kendo stick. Ace gave Frankie a low blow. Frankie threw Ace into the corner, causing Ace to hit himself with a chair. Kazarian hit the Fade To Black on Ace on a chair and got the pin.

WINNER: Frankie Kazarian in 11:00.

After the match, Frankie put Ace in the chicken wing, but Joe Hendry ran in for the save and chokeslammed Frankie. Hendry helped up Ace.

(D.L.’s Take: This was a good brawl. Ace did well and the fans were solidly behind him.)

-Mustafa Ali complained to Campaign Singh backstage about who leaked his footage. Ali said he will address the people next week in a State of the Union address.

-Wrestlers lined a hallway and clapped as PCO entered the hall. He knocked something over and everyone ran off. [c]

-PCO/Steph De Lander date. Steph did her ring entrance (the “date” was held in the ring.) PCO entered next. Steph pulled out a chair for PCO. PCO pulled out a chair put held it up. He was persuaded to put it down and she sat down. PCO lit candles that were on the table as romantic music played. Fans chanted “How romantic.” Steph said it was nice to go out with a normal guy for once after dating weirdos. She offered the mic to PCO, but he just growled. She asked what he likes to do outside of wrestling and there was more grunting. He pulled out a glass and drank a black liquid (hope it’s not Gresham’s ink.)

Steph drank some and said it was too strong. A waiter poured a drink for them and they toasted. The plate was revealed, which appeared to be worms. PCO said it was a Stephanie special. Steph took a photo “for the ‘gram.” She asked for his IG address. He ate a handful of the worms. She showed him how a fork works and was about to feed him worms, when they were interrupted by First Class.

AJ Francis called them “Love at First Fright.” AJ complained about PCO diving on him at Against All Odds. PCO stood up. AJ said he was there to give them a toast and took a drink. He threw the drink in PCO’s eyes. Steph got in his face and AJ pushed her to the mat. AJ slammed PCO. Rich Swann tied PCO to the corner and stomped him. Steph slapped the hat off of AJ. AJ chokeslammed Steph through the table as fans booed. AJ taunted PCO and said they would do it again and again. AJ and Swann celebrated and left. [c]

(D.L.’s Take: I’ve had worse dates.)

(3) ASH BY ELEGANCE vs. HEATHER RECKLESS

The Concierge entered the ring and introduced Ash. He said the only think about reckless about Heather was her tattoos. Ash offered to shake hands, but clotheslined Heather instead. Heather took Ash to the mat in a headlock. Ash took Heather to the mat, but Heather made a comeback with a series of moves. Heather was going to suplex Ash off the ropes but The Concierge grabbed her leg and she fell to mat. Ash finished off Heather with the Rarified Air.

WINNER: Ash By Elegance in 3:00.

Ash posed after the match. Ash set up Heather for the Juggernaut Driver but Jordynne Grace made the save and slammed Ash. Grace was going for the Juggernaut Driver but The Concierge weakly attacked her. Grace dropped Ash and turned her attention to The Concierge. Ash attacked Grace from behind and knocked her down with the belt. Ash posed with the belt and held it up. [c]

(D.L.’s Take: More of the same from Ash, but at least they advanced the Ash/Grace angle. Heather Reckless got some offense and make a good showing. I’ve seen her locally on independent shows and she’s someone they should gave a shot for the Knockouts division.)

-Jordynne Grace promo. She said that Ash had been a minor annoyance but now she was much more than that. She said she was going to Santino to ask for a match.

(4) RYAN NEMETH vs. JDC

Update your scorecard: Dirty Dango now goes by Johnny Dango Curtis (JDC). Ryan took JDC to the mat early. JDC went on offense. Ryan made a comeback. JDC kicked the middle rope as Ryan was getting back in the ring. JDC gave Ryan an Air Raid Crash followed by a legdrop off the top rope for the pin.

WINNER: JDC in 3:00.

Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers came out to celebrate after the match. They all stomped Ryan, until Nic Nemeth ran in for the save. He cleared the ring. [c]

(D.L.’s Take: I’m liking the new JDC persona — although the matches are largely the same.)

Matches for next week:

*Xia Brookside vs. Masha Slamovich

*ABC vs. The Rascalz vs. Cody Deaner & Jake Something

*Sami Callihan vs. Steve Maclin

*Rich Swann vs. Nic Nemeth

-Hannifan & Rehwoldt plugged upcoming dates.

-Video package with Eric Young and Josh Alexander talking about their match tonight and what it will mean to wrestle for the TNA World Title at Slammiversary.

(5) ERIC YOUNG vs. JOSH ALEXANDER

This was a qualifying match for the 6-way elimination TNA World Title match at Slammiversary. Fans chanted “Both these guys!” Tom Hannifan acknowledged the birthday of Don West. Eric gave Alexander a back elbow. [c]

Alexander gave Eric a knee to the head for a two count. Alexander gave Eric a series of German suplexes. Eric gave Alexander a Death Valley Driver for a two count. Alexander gave Eric a running crossbody block to the back. Fans chanted “TNA!” Alexander went for a top rope moonsault, but Eric moved. Eric gave Alexander a top rope elbow drop for a two count.

Alexander but Eric in an ankle lock, but Eric escaped and gave Alexander a neckbreaker and a piledriver. Alexander got his feet on the ropes during the pin attempt. Alexander got another ankle lock, but Eric escaped. They traded strikes. Alexander suplexed Eric and pulled down his straps. Alexander gave Eric the C-4 Spike and got the pin.

WINNER: Josh Alexander in 12:00.

After a pause, both wrestlers hugged and fans chanted “TNA!” Eric walked up the ramp as Alexander celebrated.

(D.L.’s Take: This was the expected good match between two total pros. Fans were invested throughout.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: I pretty good post-special edition of Impact. The show flew by. Highlights were the date segment (totally goofy, but fun), the street fight, and the women’s tag team match. A good main event capped off the show, as usual.