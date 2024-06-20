FREE PODCAST 6/20 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago PPV Preview: Sam Roberts joins Wade to preview Stomping Grounds, what’s at stake, pros and cons of outcomes, roster split viability (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we flash back five years (6-21-2019) to a PPV Preview edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest Sam Roberts from the “Not Sam Wrestling Podcast” and a panelist on the WWE Kickoff Shows. They preview WWE Stomping Grounds. They discuss what’s at stake in each match, the pros and cons of outcomes, wide-ranging Baron Corbin special ref speculation, the viability of the roster split in this Wildcard Rules era, why 205 Live should be on your radar, and much more.

