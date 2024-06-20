NXT Ratings Report (6/18): Corrected viewership data, perspective on average this year compared to last two years through 25 weeks

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT on USA Network on Tuesday night (6/18) averaged 724,000 viewers, up from 718,000. (Note: Earlier we published an inaccurate lower viewership number. We were initially provided with some inaccurate data. WWE reached out to us with the corrected data.)

The averaged through 25 weeks this year is 652,000 viewers. The average last year through 25 weeks was 602,000.

In the core 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.26 rating, up from 0.22 last week. The average through 25 weeks is 0.19. The average through 25 weeks last year was 0.59.

The advertised matches were:

Tony D’Angelo vs. Nathan Frazer for the NXT Heritage Cup

Damon Kemp vs. Tavion Heights

Sol Ruca vs. Arianna Grace

Tag Team Turmoil for a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles at NXT Heatwave

