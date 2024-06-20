WWE Raw Ratings Report (6/17): Viewership and demo rating up, key context compared to past two years averaged through 25 weeks

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Monday’s (6/17) episode of WWE Raw on USA Network averaged 1.747 million viewers, up from 1.608 million the prior week. It was the highest viewership since Apr. 15.

The average through 25 weeks this year is 1.805 million. The average through 25 weeks last year was 1.900 million. The average through 25 weeks two years ago was 1.73 million.

Hourly viewership:

1.858 million

1.731 million

1.651 million

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.55 rating, up from 0.50. The average through 25 weeks this year is 0.56.

The average through 25 weeks last year was 0.55. The average through 25 weeks two years ago was 0.47.

So among homes with access to USA Network, the percent watching Raw in the key 18-49 demo is up this year compared to the last two years.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (6/14): Lowest viewership on Fox in over a year, key comparisons to 2024 averages compared to last two years

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: NXT on The CW premiere date officially announced

NOW CHECK OUT OUR POST-SHOW AFTER RAW THIS PAST MONDAY NIGHT…