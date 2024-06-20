WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (6/14): Lowest viewership on Fox in over a year, key comparisons to 2024 averages compared to last two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s (6/14) episode of WWE Smackdown dropped below 2 million viewers for the first time this year. It’s the first time a non-holiday episode of Fox drew under 2 million since Aug. 26, 2022. The episode, which was pre-taped in Glasgow, Scotland, was pretaped earlier in the day and went up against a potentially series-ending NBA Finals playoff game.

The previous week drew 2.207 million viewers. One year ago, the June 16, 2023 episode drew 2.430 million viewers.

Through 24 weeks, the average for Smackdown this year is 2.326 million, nearly identical with the average through 24 weeks last year of 2.330 million. Two years ago through 24 weeks, it averaged 2.123 million.

In the key 18-49 demographic, last Friday’s episode drew a 0.52 rating, the lowest of 2024 so far, down from 0.61 the prior week. The average through 24 weeks is 0.65. The average through 24 weeks last year was 0.60. Two years ago, the average through 24 weeks was 0.52.

So overall, Smackdown is healthy this year compared to the last two years.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: PARKS’S TAKE: Proposing two trades of wrestlers from TNA and NXT who would benefit from a change of scenery

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: NXT on The CW premiere date officially announced

CHECK OUT OUR POST-SHOW AFTER WWE SMACKDOWN LAST FRIDAY…