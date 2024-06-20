VIP AUDIO 6/20 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-10-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Dusty Rhodes DVD review in-depth including what was missing and inaccurate, plus Hogan UK Sun interview analysis (63 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 10, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. They covered these topics:

An in-depth review of the new Dusty Rhodes DVD. Mitchell followed Rhodes’s career as closely as anyone, and saw much of it from the front row at the Greensboro Coliseum. He has read any book, including Dusty’s autobiography, that covered Dusty’s career in great detail, and explains the strengths and weaknesses of the Dusty DVD – what’s missing and why, what’s inaccurate, what’s great, what must be watched, and the politics behind Dusty when he was in power and not in power.

In-depth thoughts on Hulk Hogan’s interview in the UK Sun, dissecting what he said, reading between the lines, and running it through the b.s. meter.

Also, a few other current events are covered in rapid-fire fashion at the end of the update.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts.

