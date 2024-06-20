VIP AUDIO 6/20 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-9-2006) – Smackdown Review including march to ECW One Night Stand, Tazz’s decision to leave Smackdown, Booker losing momentum as King, Miz’s losing last shred of coolness, more (40 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 9, 2006 episode of WWE Smackdown review with PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe. They broke down the state of transition on Smackdown, the build up to the ECW PPV, Rey Mysterio being presented as a star making a tough decision, Tazz’s decision to leave Smackdown, Fit Finlay on SD vs. ECW, Booker T losing his purpose now that he’s king, Lashley and Booker losing momentum, Michelle McCool’s latest head-scratching promo, The Miz losing the only shred of hipness he ever had, and much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

