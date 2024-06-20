VIP AUDIO 6/20 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Shane McMahon AEW possibilities, Drew “quitting” WWE, reviews of Smackdown, Raw, NXT, Rampage, Collision (65 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- Fun thoughts on how Shane McMahon could fit into AEW if he appeared for them and the timing of it all.
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including Drew McIntyre quitting WWE and all of the Clash at the Castle fallout.
- A review of NXT.
- Reviews of AEW Rampage and Collision.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.