VIP AUDIO 6/20 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Shane McMahon AEW possibilities, Drew “quitting” WWE, reviews of Smackdown, Raw, NXT, Rampage, Collision (65 min.)

June 20, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • Fun thoughts on how Shane McMahon could fit into AEW if he appeared for them and the timing of it all.
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including Drew McIntyre quitting WWE and all of the Clash at the Castle fallout.
  • A review of NXT.
  • Reviews of AEW Rampage and Collision.

