VIP AUDIO 6/20 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Shane McMahon AEW possibilities, Drew “quitting” WWE, reviews of Smackdown, Raw, NXT, Rampage, Collision (65 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

Fun thoughts on how Shane McMahon could fit into AEW if he appeared for them and the timing of it all.

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including Drew McIntyre quitting WWE and all of the Clash at the Castle fallout.

A review of NXT.

Reviews of AEW Rampage and Collision.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO