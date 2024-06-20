News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/20 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Detailed summary and review of Ronda Rousey new book, in-person at Dynamite, disappointing Owen Tournament men’s bracket, more (78 min.)

June 20, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • A review of Dynamite including Todd’s in-person perspective on Dynamite, reaction to the Owen Hart Tournament disappointing brackets, Will Ospreay-MJF stand-off and what it says about the AEW summer trajectory, MJF vs. Rush, and more.
  • A review of New Japan Soul
  • UFC Fight Night review
  • A review of Ronda Rousey’s new book with extensive details on her behind the scenes stories working for WWE and Vince McMahon.

