VIP AUDIO 6/20 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Detailed summary and review of Ronda Rousey new book, in-person at Dynamite, disappointing Owen Tournament men’s bracket, more (78 min.)

A review of Dynamite including Todd’s in-person perspective on Dynamite, reaction to the Owen Hart Tournament disappointing brackets, Will Ospreay-MJF stand-off and what it says about the AEW summer trajectory, MJF vs. Rush, and more.

A review of New Japan Soul

UFC Fight Night review

A review of Ronda Rousey’s new book with extensive details on her behind the scenes stories working for WWE and Vince McMahon.

