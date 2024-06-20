VIP AUDIO 6/20 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Detailed summary and review of Ronda Rousey new book, in-person at Dynamite, disappointing Owen Tournament men’s bracket, more (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- A review of Dynamite including Todd’s in-person perspective on Dynamite, reaction to the Owen Hart Tournament disappointing brackets, Will Ospreay-MJF stand-off and what it says about the AEW summer trajectory, MJF vs. Rush, and more.
- A review of New Japan Soul
- UFC Fight Night review
- A review of Ronda Rousey’s new book with extensive details on her behind the scenes stories working for WWE and Vince McMahon.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.