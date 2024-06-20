VIP AUDIO 6/20 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Hogan’s Real American Beer, Wyatt Family return, Punk-Drew, should AEW even sign Ricochet, more (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part three of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

What’s with Excalibur referring to AEW wrestlers as competitors?

Comparing wrestlers today to the WWF era such as Yokozuna, Mr. Perfect, Randy Savage, and 17 others.

What is the Lex Luger story?

Should AEW sign Ricochet?

Should AEW stop signing anyone new and just focus on who they already have?

Is the depth of AEW’s roster a sign of fiscal irresponsibility?

What is the ideal size of AEW’s roster?

Is the new Bloodline being booked to be viscous enough given how they’re talked about?

Is it a huge overstatement to call Bray Wyatt a genius in the pro wrestling realm?

Hulk Hogan’s beer marketing slogan

Has WWE done too many I Quit matches? Which ones have been memorable?

What’s story with the accusations that WWE paid for Fast National ratings to make AEW look bad?

Is the Wyatt Family being brought back out of nostalgia for Bray Wyatt who died too young or because it can draw when historically, the original Wyatt Family had more duds than successes?

More on the C.M. Punk commitment to stopping Drew McIntyre from winning a title

Shouldn’t Bryan Danielson be laser-focused on getting back at MJF and shouldn’t that be the full-circle story for Danielson leading to him headlining against MJF at Wembley Stadium?

Would Will Ospreay vs. Kazuchika Okada be an ideal match for Ospreay at Wembley?

Are automatic rematches after a champion loses a title a bad idea like Vince McMahon once said?

Casting wrestlers in lead roles in famous moves over the years such as “Titanic,” “Big,” “Sleepless in Seattle,” “Raging Bull,” and more.

Thoughts on a scenario for Drew McIntyre to really quit WWE and go to TNA and eventually circle back to WWE at Summerslam?

What is Tony Khan’s reason for featuring Brian Cage on TV so much?

Defining Robert Whittaker’s career so far?

What is the state of Lucha Libre in 2024 with CMLL on fire and AAA getting a U.S. TV deal?

Isn’t C.M. Punk justified interfering in Drew McIntyre matches because of what Drew said and did to him earlier this year?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO