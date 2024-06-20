WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (6/21): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, June 21, 2024

Where: Rosemont, Ill. at Allstate Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 13,460 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 14,449.

How To Watch: Live on Fox

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga vs. Carmelo Hayes – Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match

Kevin Owens vs. Andrade vs. Grayson Waller – Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match

C.M. Punk will return

Cody Rhodes will appear

L.A. Knight will confront Logan Paul

