FREE PODCAST 6/23 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Sean Waltman (pt. 2 of 2): His thoughts on his place in history, does he watch back his own matches, Reigns early impressions, Punk’s silence, more (90 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (6-20-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller conducted a two-and-a-half-hour-plus interview with Sean “X-Pac” Waltman. This is part two of two. Topics included his thoughts on his place in history with is controversial past, TNA’s future and ring, does he watch back his own matches, Punk’s silence, does Ruthless Aggression actually exist behind the scenes, what did he see in Reigns early on and what was he like behind the scenes, and more.

