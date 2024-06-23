VIP AUDIO 6/23 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “What’s on the Telly?” The Justin Shapiro Special! 2000 Sunday Night Heat and *gasp* 2024 Friday Night Smackdown? Surely not! (163 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Justin Shapiro for his very first “What’s on the Telly?” appearance! In this monthly series, Alan and his guest will each pick an episode of wrestling TV from that month in the past and break it down. This month there’s a twist, because while Alan sends us 23 years into the past and the hot summer that was peak Kreski-ism, Justin decides to do the unthinkable and turns back the clock the sum total of 48 hours, forcing us to watch an episode of modern WWE TV – something Alan hasn’t done in at least 6 years. How does 2000 WWF compare to 2023 WWE? How does the pace of a one-hour Heat compare to a two-hour Friday night Smackdown? What happened to young Stephanie & Hunter’s relaxing Sunday afternoon? We answer these questions and many more in what turned out to be quite the learning and growth experience for us. Plus, Taka & Funaki pay tribute to their N64 persona, The Cross Rhodes of Val & Bull, Alan learns about Chef Boyardee, Death by Triple Threat, and plenty of other topics brought to you by a tremendously synergistic corporate tie-in from the desk of Nick Khan. Are we done? We might be done. WHAT’S ON THE TELLY!?

