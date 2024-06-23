WWE RAW PREVIEW (6/24): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, June 24, 2024
Where: Indianapolis, Ind. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,297 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,601.
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed – Money in the Bank Qualifier Match
- Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane – Money in the Bank Qualifier Match
- Karrion Kross vs. Kofi Kingston
- Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser
- Drew McIntyre to return to Raw
