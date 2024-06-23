WWE RAW PREVIEW (6/24): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, June 24, 2024

Where: Indianapolis, Ind. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,297 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,601.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed – Money in the Bank Qualifier Match

Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane – Money in the Bank Qualifier Match

Karrion Kross vs. Kofi Kingston

Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Drew McIntyre to return to Raw

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (6/17): Pomarez’s alt-perspective report on return of Seth Rollins to Raw and big match announcement, MITB qualifiers, Dom-Liv hotel key controversy

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Kayla Braxton announces her WWE departure