News Ticker

WWE RAW PREVIEW (6/24): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

June 23, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, June 24, 2024

Where: Indianapolis, Ind. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,297 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,601.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

  • Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed – Money in the Bank Qualifier Match
  • Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane – Money in the Bank Qualifier Match
  • Karrion Kross vs. Kofi Kingston
  • Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser
  • Drew McIntyre to return to Raw

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (6/17): Pomarez’s alt-perspective report on return of Seth Rollins to Raw and big match announcement, MITB qualifiers, Dom-Liv hotel key controversy

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Kayla Braxton announces her WWE departure

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024