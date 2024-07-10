VIP AUDIO 7/10 – WKH – The News: Exclusive details on Cena’s 2025 schedule, AEW vs. WWE viewership changes year over year, new Smackdown announce insights, Hangman’s buzz-generating promo, more (20 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite preview

What worked and didn’t work with “Hangman” Page’s bloody, intense promo focused on Swerve Strickland that AEW released last week. Also, a contrast with the strengths and weaknesses of the Jeff Jarrett backstage promo after his loss to Hangman

A look at AEW and WWE viewership and ratings so far this year compared to last year, and what numbers matter, which data points don’t, and why some excuses are valid and others aren’t.

WWE’s new announcer for Smackdown, who he is, why he was hired, whether it was a vote of no-confidence in Corey Graves, and whether he’s likely to end the bad track record of sports announcer hires by WWE.

John Cena’s retirement announcement and some additional exclusive insights into how he’ll pace his WWE schedule next year.

Thoughts on WWE having merchandise ready to go after surprise returns on their TV shows.

