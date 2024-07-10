NXT Ratings Report (7/9): Viewership and demo rating for show featuring Lexis King vs. D’Angelo, The OC vs. OTM, plus comparisons to 2023 showing momentum

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (7/10) episode of NXT on USA Network averaged 656,000 viewers, a boost from 542,000 and 611,00 the prior two weeks.

NXT last night came close to the viewership of the last two episode of AEW Dynamite, which drew 688,000 and 680,000.

The ten week rolling average viewership is 663,000. One year ago, the same ten week period averaged 589,000.

The 2024 average for NXT so far this year through 28 weeks is 648,000. The average through the same period last year was 602,000.

In the 18-49 demo, NXT drew a 0.24 rating last night, up from 0.13 and 0.18 the prior two weeks. The ten week rolling average is 0.20. The same ten week period last year averaged 0.13.

The average demo rating through 28 weeks this year is 0.19. Last year, the same 28 weeks averaged 0.15.

So NXT continued to show momentum in 2024 over last year.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Tony D’Angelo vs. Lexis King – Heritage Cup match

The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. O.T.M. (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price)

Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe vs. Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang)

Karmen Petrovic vs. Arianna Grace

Sol Ruca vs. Fallon Henley

