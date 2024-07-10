FREE PODCAST 7/10 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell react to Emma’s arrest and other happenings on Raw, Kurt Angle’s new role, live callers, more (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (7-1-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell to break down all the happenings on the previous night’s WWE Raw plus react to Emma’s arrest, Kurt Angle’s new role, react to live World Cup action, take calls, and more.

