WWE RAW PREVIEW (8/5): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, August 5, 2024

Where: Baltimore, Md. at CFG Bank Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,210 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,630.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

New Day vs. AOP

Awesome Truth vs. A-Town Down Under

Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Wyatt Sicks vs. Chad Gable & The Creed Brothers

Dakota Kai vs. Sonya Deville

Gunther will appear

Drew McIntyre will appear

C.M. Punk will speak

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (7/29): Pomares’s alt perspective report on final Summerslam hype, Dom vs. Sami, Carlito vs. McDonagh, Kross vs. Xavier, Seth-Punk-Drew segment

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE broadcast team shakeup to occur when Joe Tessitore debuts