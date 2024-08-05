WWE OVERS & UNDERS: McAfee’s obsession with fecal matter, Gunther’s arena entrance swagger, Temu Bloodline sign, Cody plays keepaway with belt, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

It is time for the slam of the summer, the Punky Drewster season finale (sorry Javier, I had to double down on my bad pun), and the match where Solo will show up, uh, not. So let’s dig into the most overrated and under-appreciated moments from a week full of time-filling builds and one major PLE.

UNDER-APPRECIATED ON RAW – GUNTHER’S ARENA ENTRANCE SWAGGER

These entrances at the top of Raw highlight personality oddities every single week. Apparently J.D. McDonagh wears a fanny pack diagonally (yes I know it’s a trend but it’s McDonagh so I can’t let it slide). Sunglasses indoors are apparently part of the dress code, and Bron Breakker travels without a shirt. So much for no shoes, no shirts, no service. But these oddities aside, we got to see some pre-show swagger that only Gunther can pull off. With that said, just how badass is Gunther? He is so badass that he can leave the lights on in his car, and the battery won’t die because it’s afraid of what Gunther would do if it did. That’s how badass he is.

OVERRATED ON RAW – PROMISES BETTER BE KEPT

Let the record show that The Miz entered into a legally binding contract when he verbally agreed to bring hors d’oeuvres to SummerSlam. And yes, I spelled that right. I checked Google. If the Miz breaches this verbal contract and fails to produce said fancy appetizers, I will motion for him to be punished by being prevented from hosting any outside tv shows for one whole year (which means he’d lose like 7 jobs). Miz you better deliver and that’s the (R-)truth. ***ADDENDUM: MIZ LIED***

OVERRATED ON SUMMERSLAM – THE NUMBER 2 ANNOUNCER

What on God’s green Earth is with Pat McAfee’s obsession with fecal matter?! During the Rhea Ripley versus Liv Morgan match I could barely pay attention with all the number 2 references. It’s explicit, distracting, disgusting and detracting. This is bordering on fetish at this point. And just when I think we can’t possibly sink lower…

OVERRATED ON SUMMERSLAM – OTIS’ MANSCAPES

Do we really need to see Otis manscape himself while Maxxine and Akira Tazowa ogle over his efforts? Haven’t we graduated from Vince McMahon humor at this point? I feel like Pat McAfee’s humor has become a contagion that’s infecting the rest of the product now. There’s no other logical explanation.

UNDERAPPRECIATED ON SUMMERSLAM – SIGN OF THE NIGHT

And the sign of the night goes to the inspired fan who held up “Temu Bloodline.” For those unfamiliar, Temu is a very cheap quality, stylish knockoff brand promoted on TikTok. It mimics higher quality fashion, but is nothing but a cheap knockoff that falls apart quickly. That is better writing on SummerSlam than most of the writers who wrote for SummerSlam. Kudos to you, dear fan.

UNDER-APPRECIATED ON SUMMERSLAM – SOLO SIKOA’S FIREHOSE SCALP

Did anyone else notice during Solo Sikoa’s entrance that there was an absurd amount of water flowing from his head? Go back and watch it. It’s like something out of Wayne’s World, Austin Powers or the classic Key & Peele sketch in which Jordan Peele sweats profusely while his wife checks his search history. It’s absolutely jarring how much water his hair held. It’s almost like he has a small tube hidden in his scalp that is pumping water onto his forehead. Maybe he has the same sweat glands as Dwayne “The Sweat” Johnson. I never thought I’d see a sequel to WaterWorld until I witnessed the drowning of Solo’s face during his SummerSlam entrance.

UNDER-APPRECIATED ON SUMMERSLAM – CODY RHODES PLAYS KEEPAWAY

If you go back and watch the very beginning of Cody Rhodes versus Solo Sikoa, the ref tries to take the belt from Cody, who stops him so he can kiss the championship. Then the referee tries again, only to have Cody shun him in favor of holding it up for the crowd. It’s a small moment, but I found this unintentional game of keepaway wildly entertaining. Am I a bully at heart for enjoying the rejection on the ref’s face? I need to go do some soul searching. See you next week dear wrestling fans.

