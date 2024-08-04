NJPW G1 CLIMAX 34 RESULTS – NIGHT 10 (8/4): Fann’s report and analysis on Takeshita vs. Goto, Cobb vs Henare and more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW G1 CLIMAX 34 RESULTS – NIGHT 10

AUGUST 4, 2024

NAGOYA, JAPAN

THE DOLPHIN’S ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

REPORT BY RICH FANN, TORCH COLUMNIST

Commentator: Walker Stewart

Tag undercard matches:

(A) Callum Newman & Akira & Great O-Khan defeated Hiroshi Tanahash & Shoma Kato & Toru Yano

(B) Gabe Kidd & Jake Lee defeated Shota Umino & Tomoaki Honma

(C) Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito defeated Sanada & Taka Michinoku

G-1 Climax Block B Matches:

(4) DAVID FINLAY (6 pts) vs OLEG BOLTIN (4 pts) – BLOCK B MATCH

Boltin began this with a more ground based approach as opposed to the power game, and Finlay bailed. Finlay returned and spat (ugh) in the face of the bigger man, then took over the match. After this, it was fully in Finlay’s hands, with Boltin’s fight to stay in the match intensified.

Oleg then got back in with a few strong strikes, but the Boltin Bomb was rebuffed, with Finlay’s striking and Finlay Roll a momentum killer for the bigger man. Finlay then slipped out of a Kamikaze, hit a powerbomb and Overkill and took the match.

Winner: David Finaly (8 pts) via pinfall in 12:46. (***)

(Fann’s Thoughts: Power of Oleg vs. the wrestling and cheating of Finlay. I hate the spit spots, hate them hate them hate them. However, Finlay I love in this G-1. There’s a certain danger wrestling him that shows up between the moves, and he’s having fun out there. Boltin is learning match by match and should serve well in the future as a power man that can base for quicker wrestlers, and for smaller a guy to survive. Finlay now leads B Block.)

(5) EL-P (2 pts) vs. YUYA UEMURA (6 pts) – BLOCK B MATCH

A handshake kicked off the match, a diversion from the prior match to be sure. Uemura nailed some armdrags and some basic (but solid) offense, and ELP was on the ropes, until he suplexed Uemura into the turnbuckle. EL-P then sent Uemura outside of the ring, where a plancha awaited the younger man.

Back in the ring, ELP snatched an ankle lock for a rope break, and Uemura hit a suplex into an armbreaker, but ELP then grabbed the ropes. Uemura missed a crossbody, ELP hit a tornado DDT and then a burning hammer for two. ELP then hit Thunderkiss 86 for a longer 2. CR2 was then attempted, but Uemura was getting desperate to survive the match and went for a dragon suplex. That was countered by ELP, though he ate a German suplex for his trouble. Another German attempt by Uemura was countered into a roll up for two and then, hilariously, defeat was snatched from the jaws of victory. Uemura hit the dragon suplex, but when he tried for ELP’s arms to underhook them, was surprised by a cradle for the loss.

WINNER: EL-P (4 pts) via pinfall in 14:24. (***)

(Fann’s Thoughts: Phantasmo is a treat. Uemura’s getting there, and this match was fun. It was a bit of a blitz compared to the first match and the difference in tempo was appreciated. I look forward to more of ELP’s journey, and Uemura seems like he’s on his way..)

(6) HENARE (6 pts) vs. JEFF COBB (6 pts) – BLOCK B MATCH

This was an all-United Empire matchup, which played quite well in the finish to the match. Both men approached this match in a manner that befitted a kaiju battle, with the bell they retreated to their respective corners and then ran at each other. After a few exchanges, Henare ate a shoulder block from Cobb and went down. Henare then fought back with a headbutt and a forearm, then body shots into the corner. Cobb hit a gutwrench and then did a surfing pose on Henare’s back. Henare hit a disaster kick and went for a uranage, but Cobb blocked. Cobb placed Henare on the top rope and hit a stalling superplex and a moonsault for a long two count.

Henare tried to fight back, but ate a spin cycle from Cobb, then a Native Knee was caught into an STO. Both men continued their war, with Henare the worse for wear. Eventually, Henare on his knees gave the United Empire hand signal, Cobb returned the favor and hit the Tour of the Islands for the win.

WINNER: Jeff Cobb (8 pts) via pinfall in 12:45. (***)

(Fann’s Thoughts: Big meaty men slapped meat invitational was a rousing success. The United Empire submission/acknowledgement of a teammate stepping up was a cool finishing touch. )

(7) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA (6 pts) vs HIROOKI GOTO (4 pts) – BLOCK B MATCH

Both men started with a test of character, as Goto backed Takeshita into the corner, then let him out. Both men then tried for shoulder blocks, but that went nowhere as well. Takeshita hit a forearm, and Goto hit the floor, where the action really picked up. Takeshita hit Goto with a DDT in the aisle which elicited a big reaction. From there, Goto ate another DDT, this time on the apron, and Takeshita hit an elbow to Goto’s dome that dropped the elder wrestler. Goto at this point looked like he was going to be blitzed into a loss, but a lariat settled him down a bit to fight back.

Takeshita tried for a waistlock, but Goto countered, but Goto ate a frankensteiner to the floor. Takeshita was at this point in his bag – a rolling knee, followed by a Powerdrive knee into the corner and Goto was again in a bad place, until he sucked it up and hit an Ushigoroshi and collapsed.

At this point both were down and started to play the “who can withstand the same offense” game, with lariats, forearms and punches flying. Takeshita ducks the Goto lariat this time and hits a Blue Thunder bomb, but only gets two. Goto is placed on the ropes for a top rope move but then head butted himself to relative safety – only to hit the Kaiten powerbomb from the ropes onto Takeshita. This got a two count again – and this is when it went off the rails in the best possible way. A shouten got Takeshita woozy, and then he fought out of Goto’s GTR. Goto stopped a brainbuster with a kick in the air, then headbutted Takeshita who dropped like a rock. Goto then hit the GTR for the win.

WINNER: Hirooki Goto (6 pts) by pinfall in 14:18. ****

(Fann’s Thoughts: Takeshita has been awesome in New Japan’s G-1. I thought this was a great turn the clock back match for Goto, but loved how great Takeshita was with Goto. I would love an excursion/trade due to lost main eventers to AEW where Takeshita can stay and be one of the men in NJPW for a year or 3. Goto rocked.)

(8) YOTA TSUJI (4 pts) vs REN NARITA (6 pts) – BLOCK B MATCH

Main event time.

During Tsuji’s entrance, Narita jumped him and started the match outside somehow. Narita tried for a chair but Red Shoes stopped him. Narita then started a focus on the leg of Tsuji that continued throughout the match, as he drove Tsuji’s knee into the ground. Narita finally entered the ring with Tsuji and after a suplex got a two count.

At this point, Tsuji tried to fight his way into the match, and put a crab onto Narita which forced a rope break. Tsuji tried for his Marlowe Crash, but Narita hit the ropes and caused him to fall. Tsuji fought back again and tried for the Gene Blast, but Narita was hip to the move and got a kneebar.

Going into the endgame, Red Shoes was taken out, and with the ref down, Narita went for his pushup bar of doom, but Tsuji superkicked it out of his hand in an 80s action movie style. Both men continued their battle whilst Red Shoes remained down, with Narita’s low blow attempt successful in a gained advantage. The two exchanged finish attempts (with a Marlowe Crash from Narita to boot!) but Tsuji hit a Gene Blaster for the win.

WINNER: Yota Tsuji (6 pts) by pinfall in 20:13. (***)

(Fann’s Thoughts: Tsuji continued his push to be one of the top young guys prior to the G-1 and this match continued that journey. Narita is a bit one note at this point, but the story of fighting through the knee/leg pain and preserving was a solid main event, if only a little muted crowd wise.)

Final thoughts: A run of the mill G-1 night with the exception of no interference in a House of Torture match, and the outstanding Takeshita vs. Goto match, which turned the clocks back for Goto and allowed him to shine. Takeshita has been a revelation in this tournament and I hope this does not set up one of the Gedo losing streak specials.

David Finlay is chugging along nicely – as fun as his commentary was, in the ring I believe his offense and he has an edge and confidence I appreciate. ELP and Uemura were fun and a highlight in their quickness and crispness. The hoss fight between Cobb & Henare was a treat as well. B Block has been called the “best block”, and with matches like this I can see why.

Fann’s recommended “must-watch” on night 10:Hirooki Goto vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Cobb vs. Henare

