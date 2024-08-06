FREE PODCAST 8/5 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Barnett: Big Summerslam fallout with Seth coughing up blood, Orton challenges Gunther, Drew-Punk, on-site report, live callers (139 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net. They cover an eventful Summerslam-fallout edition of WWE Raw beginning with reaction to The Wyatt Six in-ring debut in the main event. They also talk C.M. Punk weak follow-up to losing to Drew McIntyre, the Bronson Reed intense beatdown of Seth Rollins, Randy Orton challenging Gunther for a title match, the Judgment Day fallout from Summerslam, and much more. They were joined by live callers including Jason from Australia and Johnny Fairplay, plus an on-site correspondent who attended in person. They also incorporate live chat and email interactions.

