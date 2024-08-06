VIP AUDIO 8/5 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Summerslam fallout, Orton challenges Gunther, Odyssey Jones shows up, Wyatt Sicks in-ring debut, Bronson brutalizes Seth, more (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the August 5 edition of WWE Raw start to finish including The Wyatts Sicks in-ring debut, Randy Orton challenging Gunther, C.M. Punk and Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre interact leading to big angle with Bronson Reed, and much more.

