NXT GREAT AMERICAN BASH PREVIEW (8/6): Announced matches, location, how to watch

August 6, 2024

When: Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Ethan Page vs. Oro Mensah – NXT Championship match
  • Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. MSK (Wes Lee & Zachary Wentz) – NXT Tag Team Championship match
  • Kelani Jordan vs. Tatum Paxley – NXT Women’s North American Championship match
  • Kendal Grey vs. Wren Sinclair
  • Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne
  • Joe Hendry vs. Joe Coffey

