NXT GREAT AMERICAN BASH PREVIEW (8/6): Announced matches, location, how to watch

When: Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Ethan Page vs. Oro Mensah – NXT Championship match
- Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. MSK (Wes Lee & Zachary Wentz) – NXT Tag Team Championship match
- Kelani Jordan vs. Tatum Paxley – NXT Women’s North American Championship match
- Kendal Grey vs. Wren Sinclair
- Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne
- Joe Hendry vs. Joe Coffey
