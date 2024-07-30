NXT TV RESULTS (7/30): Wells’s live report on Great American Bash featuring Roxanne Perez vs. Thea Hail, Fyre & Dawn vs. Legend & Jackson, Joe Hendry concert, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

JULY 30, 2024

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON SYFY NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS (@spookymilk), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Kelly Kincaid, Sarah Schreiber

[HOUR ONE]

-Hank & Tank said being hosts of Great American Bash would change the face of NXT, and the world. They did a silly heist movie sequence breaking into a secret area and turning on fuses. They made their way into the arena and the show got started. That was…different.

(1) LASH LEGEND & JAKARA JACKSON vs. ISLA DAWN & ALBA FYRE (c) – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

The champs jumped the challengers during the formal introductions, robbing us of Mike Rome’s introductions. The champs controlled early as Jackson played face in peril. They cut off the tag and bumped Legend from the corner for good measure. Legend entered during a double-team and cleaned house, and assisted Jackson as she hit Dawn with a tope suicida as the match went to split-screen. [c]

Legend and Jackson got some near-falls shortly after the return to full-screen, but the champs cut it off with some double-teaming and after a schmoz, Legend and Fyre were left legal in the ring with Fyre controlling. She hit a tornado DDT for two. Tweets from Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill were shown – they said they were watching to see who their competition would be on Saturday – to cast doubt on this match’s finish. A nice touch although I doubt anyone gives the challengers a chance here. Dawn took out Legend on the outside while Fyre dominated Jackson inside. The champs hit their finisher on Jackson.

WINNERS: Fyre & Dawn at 9:55.

After the result, Ethan Page entered and ran down Meta-Four for coming up short. He said he hopes the ladies console Oro Mensah after his loss next week. The audience chanted “1, 2, 3.” Mensah rolled up Page as he moved in, and the two women acted as referees and counted another three.

(Wells’s Analysis: Decent opener with a lot of extracurricular action, so it had little flow after an early heat segment. It was a fine enough way to move toward the NXT Championship match next week)

-Earlier today, Shawn Spears stormed in on Cedric Alexander, who was trying to teach some young PC guys about the business. He talked about weak minds and Brooks Jensen showed up and yelled that he doesn’t have a weak mind. Spears held back Jensen and said this wasn’t the time.

-Hank interviewed Tavion Heights, who was sparring with the other members of No Quarter Catch Club. Heights put over his competition but said he was ready. Hank threw to Tank, who interviewed Tony D’Angelo with the Family, and Family responded in kind. It was a nothing segment, but made the championship seem important, I guess. The match is next. [c]

-Pete Dunne had a sit-down previously recorded segment. He said next week, he’s going to teach Trick Williams a painful lesson.

-Williams was shown watching the video. He said forget whoopin’ that Trick, he’s gonna whoop that ass.

(2) TONY D’ANGELO (c) (w/The Family) vs. TAVION HEIGHTS (w/Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne) – NXT Heritage Cup Championship

Mike Rome was able to get through formal intros this time.

Round 1: The two locked up and the first minute was almost entirely grappling with nobody getting the upper hand. Heights wore American flag-inspired gear that actually managed to look patriotic without being gaudy. D’Angelo took down Heights with a headlock and held on despite a few escape attempts. Heights finally managed a reversl and he worked his own headlock. The two each went for gut-wrench suplexes as the match continued to establish that the men were perfectly equally matched. Time expired as they had both attempted a leg submission. Wren Sinclair was shown in the audience cheering loudly for No Quarter Catch Club, who she’s still trying to join. The match went to split-screen. [c]

The match returned with D hitting a superplex with no time to recover as time expired in the second round.

Round 3: Heights tried a powerslam but D changed momentum and splashed Heights. Very shortly afterward, D’Angelo hit Fuhgeddaboutit and got the first fall at 0:29 of the round.

Wren Sinclair charged into the ring and fired up Heights. She slapped him to motivate him and yelled that he had to do it.

Round 4: Heights came out firing and he hit his own finisher and got a fall about thirty seconds in. Tied 1-1. Outside the ring, NQCC were having a bit of a talk session about Wren.

Round 5: Back-and-forth action until Heights hit a double-underhook suplex for a long two. Heights missed a charge and landed in the ropes, and D’Angelo got in a few strikes and his own double-underhook suplex. A spinebuster followed, and he hit one more to finish. It’s so weird to see a person do a job to a spinebuster.

WINNER: Tony D’Angelo at about 8:30 combined ring time.

(Wells’s Analysis: The fire-up session and quick pin by Heights was pretty exciting, so it was kind of odd that D’Angelo got the duke so quickly afterward and they didn’t at least go to a round six. Decent enough hoss action as the focus was more about getting Wren Sinclair into a spot where she can be seen a little more)

-Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx whined about not being booked on X. Sol Ruca, Karmen Petrovic and Lola Vice all had their rebuttals on the platform as well.

-Brooks Jensen made his way to the ring wearing a Jimmy Rave shirt ahead of the next match. Vic said we wouldn’t miss any action, so it’s likely the bell will sound during split-screen. [c]

(3) CEDRIC ALEXANDER vs. BROOKS JENSEN

We were a minute or two in as the match went to full-screen. Alexander dropkicked Jensen from the ring and hit a tope suicida. Jensen reentered the ring first and he booted Alexander as he tried to enter himself. The crowd booed as Jensen went for some ground and pound. Shawn Spears walked to the ring slowly and watched from the ramp side, having his own issues with Alexander. Jensen put up Alexander in the tree of woe, elbowed the prone Alexander, and covered for two.

Jensen went to a headlock as the audience tried to get Alexander into it. Alexander freed himself and took down Jensen with a few ax-handles followed by a German suplex. Alexander hit a big forearm in the corner and a Michinoku Driver for two. The two went up in a corner and shortly after, went to the outside. Jensen slammed Alexander on the announce table, then tried to splash him on the desk and landed very badly on the legs. Alexander hit the lumbar check once they were back inside.

WINNER: Cedric Alexander in about 5:30 (opening bell during the break)

(Wells’s Analysis: Harmless diversion, but possibly not so harmless to Jensen once he landed so awkwardly on the table. Jensen’s heel turn thus far isn’t leading to victories)

-Je’Von Evans had a hype segment where he talked about watching wrestling at a young age with his parents. His mom loved John Cena and his dad was more of a Booker T guy. He said he told his teachers to suck it and he honed his craft on his neighbors’ trampoline.

-We saw Joe Hendry (from the back, so he can do his turn-reveal later) surrounded by a gaggle of adoring women before he headed out for his concert. After he walked away from the camera, we panned over and Ashante Adonis had shown up and had his arms around two of the women. [c]

-There was a bizarre Rascalz segment where they were having a bull session about magic. Zach and Trey suggested celebrating with a little “you know.” Wes Lee said absolutely not, since a little PG around here (the background was a green curtain, in case they weren’t laying it on thick enough. They all said they deserved another tag team championship because they never lost them in the first place. For some reason, there was a goofy laugh track. They said “While we’re waiting…” and then they each, in turn, put their hands over the camera.

[HOUR TWO]

-Joe Hendry was in the ring with a guitar. The audience was singing his theme song as he grinned. He welcomed everyone to the first Joe Hendry concert in NXT. He said he needed a song that almost everyone was going to love. He tuned up a bit. He played a song and sang that Joe Hendry makes things better for everyone in NXT. He had a line about the president of his fan club being Booker T, and on the tron, there was a graphic of Booker T photoshopped so he was wearing a kilt and tam. He sang that if you hate Gallus, wave your hand in the air. He said Joe Coffey was deported for having awful facial hair. For what it’s worth, Hendry can sing.

The audience gave him a pretty good ovation and he asked if they wanted an encore. They definitely did, so he set up another song. Of course, Gallus’ theme played and all three members hit the ramp. Joe Coffey called Hendry a one-trick pony and said if he hears the song one more time, Hendry’s in trouble. Hendry took a few shots at Coffey, but the three members beat him down in short order. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang held Hendry in place while Joe Coffey swung the guitar at his back. It didn’t break very much, so it was probably a pretty painful shot.

-Backstage, Hank & Tank talked with Roxanne Perez, who looked tiny next to them. She was annoyed as Hank challenged Tank to put as many post-it notes on his face as possible in a fixed amount of time. Perez told them to stop bothering her as she was getting ready for her title defense. Jaida Parker walked by and said “Yeah, a title you might not have after tonight.” [c]