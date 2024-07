VIP AUDIO 7/30 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss Nic Nemeth’s first TV appearance as TNA World Champion, mixed tag team action, ABC & Matt Hardy vs. The System & JDC, more (40 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo discuss the first post-Slammiversary edition of TNA Impact TV. The show featured Nic Nemeth’s first TV appearance as TNA World Champion, mixed tag team action, and a long main event of ABC & Matt Hardy vs. The System & JDC. Plus a preview of next week’s loaded show.

