FREE PODCAST 7/30 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks discuss Blood & Guts going too far, Summerslam build, Joe Hendry, new TNA Champ, G1 surprises, ROH, Mailbag (135 min.)

July 30, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch columnist and PWTorch podcast host Greg Parks. They discuss these topics:

  • AEW going too far with stupid fire threat finish to Blood & Guts and the controversial unprotected chairshot to the head
  • AEW Collision residence in Arlington, Tex., week two, and whether the format is a sign Tony Khan is giving up on the brand or just resigning himself to the reality of the situation
  • AEW Dynamite preview including Darby vs. Hangman Page, Lance Archer vs. Will Ospreay, and the latest with Mercedes Moné, Bryan Danielson, and Toni Storm/Mariah May
  • Evaluating home stretch of Summerslam build including Liv Morgan-Rhea Ripley-Dominik story, C.M. Punk losing steam evidence in Seth Rollins-Drew McIntyre segment, Damien Priest-Gunther storyline success, and more.
  • Will there be too many tainted finishes at Summerslam?
  • Nick Nemeth’s TNA World Title win and whether it’s good or bad for the brand
  • What to make of Joe Hendry
  • G1 Tournament surprises so far
  • Is ROH worth the effort to rebrand and what options actually are there?

