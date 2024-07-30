FREE PODCAST 7/30 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks discuss Blood & Guts going too far, Summerslam build, Joe Hendry, new TNA Champ, G1 surprises, ROH, Mailbag (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch columnist and PWTorch podcast host Greg Parks. They discuss these topics:
- AEW going too far with stupid fire threat finish to Blood & Guts and the controversial unprotected chairshot to the head
- AEW Collision residence in Arlington, Tex., week two, and whether the format is a sign Tony Khan is giving up on the brand or just resigning himself to the reality of the situation
- AEW Dynamite preview including Darby vs. Hangman Page, Lance Archer vs. Will Ospreay, and the latest with Mercedes Moné, Bryan Danielson, and Toni Storm/Mariah May
- Evaluating home stretch of Summerslam build including Liv Morgan-Rhea Ripley-Dominik story, C.M. Punk losing steam evidence in Seth Rollins-Drew McIntyre segment, Damien Priest-Gunther storyline success, and more.
- Will there be too many tainted finishes at Summerslam?
- Nick Nemeth’s TNA World Title win and whether it’s good or bad for the brand
- What to make of Joe Hendry
- G1 Tournament surprises so far
- Is ROH worth the effort to rebrand and what options actually are there?
ADDITIONAL LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.