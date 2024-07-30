WWE Raw Ratings Report (7/29): Overall viewership and demo rating up against Olympics, ten-week averages, year-ago comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (7/29) episode of WWE Raw on USA Network averaged 1.412 million viewers, down from 1.793 million the prior week. The ten-week rolling average is 1.704 million.

Hourly Viewership (in millions):

1st Hour: 1.532 (down from 1.805 last week)

2nd Hour: 1.463 (down from 1.902 last week)

3rd Hour: 1.241 (down from 1.673 last week)

That third hour was among the least viewed hours of all-time, with a few holiday episodes drawing worse. Going up against the Olympics, though, is a key factor. The ten-week average for hour three coming into this week was 1.614 million, so this was down 373,000 viewers.

One year ago this week, Raw averaged 1.819 million viewers. The ten-week rolling average was 1.778 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew it drew a 0.51 rating, down from 0.59 last week. The ten-week rolling average is 0.56.

One year ago this week, it drew a 0.53 rating. The ten-week rolling average was 0.54.

Advertised Matches & Appearances…

Lyra Valkyria & Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Sonya Deville & Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross

Gunther vs. Finn Bálor

Akira Tozawa & Otis vs. The Creed Brothers

Bronson Reed vs. Sheamus

Seth Rollins to give Referee Instructions to C.M. Punk and Drew McIntyre

