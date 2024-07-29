News Ticker

AEW Rampage Ratings Report (7/26): Viewership and key demo for Royal Rampage, ten-week rolling average, year ago comparisons

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

July 29, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s (7/26) AEW Rampage episode on TNT averaged 306,000 viewers, up from 294,000 the prior week and below the 339,000 from the week before that.

The ten-week rolling average is 295,000.

One year ago this week (7/28/2023), it drew 416,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.12, down from 0.14 and 0.15 the prior two weeks.

The ten-week rolling average is 0.13.

One year ago this week, it drew 0.10, in line with the 0.11 and the 0.10 the prior two weeks.

The ten-week rolling average one year ago was 0.11.

The advertised matches were:

  • Royal Rampage battle royal to earn an AEW Title match at Grand Slam
  • Kris Statlander vs. Leila Grey
  • The Outrunners vs. Private Party vs. The Righteous vs. Kyle Fletcher & Rush

NOW CHECK OUT THE LATEST EPISODE OF “THE AEW CONVERSATION CLUB,” PART OF THE PWTORCH DAILYCAST LINE-UP: CLICK HERE TO STREAM (or search “pwtorch” in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe for free)

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW COLLISION RESULTS (7/27): Keller’s report on Pac vs. Lio Rush, Cassidy vs. Johnny TV, Mansoor & Madden vs. FTR, Archer, Thunder Rosa, plus Acclaimed react to Blood & Guts win

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW Collision results (7/27): Powell’s live review of Pac vs. Lio Rush, Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV, FTR vs. MxM Collection, Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos, Thunder Rosa vs. Maya World

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024