AEW Rampage Ratings Report (7/26): Viewership and key demo for Royal Rampage, ten-week rolling average, year ago comparisons

Last Friday’s (7/26) AEW Rampage episode on TNT averaged 306,000 viewers, up from 294,000 the prior week and below the 339,000 from the week before that.

The ten-week rolling average is 295,000.

One year ago this week (7/28/2023), it drew 416,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.12, down from 0.14 and 0.15 the prior two weeks.

The ten-week rolling average is 0.13.

One year ago this week, it drew 0.10, in line with the 0.11 and the 0.10 the prior two weeks.

The ten-week rolling average one year ago was 0.11.

The advertised matches were:

Royal Rampage battle royal to earn an AEW Title match at Grand Slam

Kris Statlander vs. Leila Grey

The Outrunners vs. Private Party vs. The Righteous vs. Kyle Fletcher & Rush

