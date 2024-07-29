WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (7/26): Viewership and key demos for pre-taped episode including Tag Team Turmoil match, ten-week rolling average, year-ago comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Friday’s (7/26) episode of WWE Smackdown averaged 2.058 million viewers, down from 2.313 million the prior week and the 2.355 million the week before that. The ten-week rolling average is 2.220 million.

One year ago this week, Smackdown aired on FS1 instead of Fox and drew 2.323 million. The ten-week rolling average, excluding the preemption to FS1, was 2.362 million.

So this year’s ten-week rolling average for Smackdown is down 142,000 viewers.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.52 rating, down from 0.70 last week, down from 0.65 and 0.70 the prior two weeks. The rolling ten-week average is 0.63.

One year ago, excluding the episode on FS1, the same time period averaged 0.63.

The following were the advertised matches and segments for last Friday’s show:

Tag Team Gauntlet match

Santos Escobar vs. L.A. Knight

Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton vs. Bayley & Michin

