VIP AUDIO 7/29 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-28-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Heyman’s UK Sun interview dissected, blood test results decimating Smackdown roster, ECW ratings, Shane-Steph dynamic (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the July 28 & 29, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. They covered these topics:

Focusing on the results of the blood tests that have decimated Smackdown’s roster depth over the past week

Ratings analysis of ECW so far

Steph giving birth and the Steph-Hunter on-air dynamic.

Why Shane becoming a father wasn’t as big of a deal as Steph becoming a mother.

What’s still wrong with TNA Impact and why this week’s show was a primary example of TNA’s booking flaws

A dissection of Paul Heyman’s UK Sun interview this week

And more

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO