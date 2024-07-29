AEW BATTLE OF THE BELTS XI (7/27): Keller’s report on Toni Storm vs. Valkyrie, Dustin & Von Erichs vs. Undisputed Kingdom for ROH Six-Man Tag Titles, Willow vs. Purrazzo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW BATTLE OF THE BELTS

JULY 27, 2024

ARLINGTON, TEX. AT ESPORTS ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness, Ian Riccaboni

-They opened with clips of angles setting up tonight’s matches.

(1) TONI STORM (14-0) vs. TAYA VALKYRIE (13-9) – Eliminator match for AEW Women’s Title contendership

Storm came out first, still in black and white doing a similar but modified gimmick as from before Mariah May turned on her but with a more crazed expression and just wrestling gear and no fancy outfit. She was introduced as being from “Stage 7 at Warner Brothers Studios.” Nigel asked if her time has passed and it’s the end of an era. The announcers commented on changes in Storm. Schiavone said Storm changed her appearance after losing to Sarayah last year at Grand Slam. Valkyrie threw her sunglasses as Storm. Storm put on the glasses and then took Valkyrie down with a Thesz Press. The bell rang 5 minutes into the hour.

Schiavone noted that Storm will defend against Mariah May at All In, and plugged Mariah’s interview with Renee Paquette on Dynamite. Storm knocked Valkyrie out of the ring with a hip attack. Schiavone asked if anyone saw Mariah’s turn on Storm coming since she seemed so enamored with her. When Storm went after Valkyrie at ringside, Valkyrie took over. She dropped Storm off her shoulders face-first onto the ring apron. They cut to a break at 3:00. [c/db]

Back from the break, Valkyrie had Storm on the mat in a sharpshooter. Storm reached the bottom rope to force a break. Storm made a comeback and landed a hip attack and then a DDT for a two count at 7:00. Valkyrie slapped Storm’s chest and then landed a slide-under back suplex. She paraded around ringside with a smile on her face. She returned to the ring and scored a two count. Valkyrie landed a Road to Valhalla next for a two count. She grounded Storm next and then shoved her face into the mat for a near fall. Storm put her leg on the bottom rope to stop the ref’s count. Storm landed a headbutt and Storm Zero for the clean win. Schiavone noted Storm has 21 wins in a row, the longest of anyone in any division in AEW.

WINNER: Storm in 9:00.

-Storm stood mid-ring and, in black and white, said, “This tramp is still the champ!” She then sobbed and kneeled as she said: “Mariah May, you were perfect. You were all my dreams come to life. And sometimes, you were even a better me than I was. But Mariah, you made one minuscule mistake because when you had me on my knees, crying, screaming, bleeding, and screaming my name, you should have cut my blood head off!” She threw down the mic, lifted her belt, and played to a cheering crowd as her music played. She rolled out of the ring.

-Lexi Nair interviewed Kip Sabian in the back. She asked about his in-ring return at the Royal Rampage. He said he lost his father and the last four months have been a roller coaster of emotions. He said it’s made him realize what’s important. He said he wants to make his family proud and be the best wrestler in the company. He said Nick Wayne did a pretty good job in the battle royal, but he said when he stepped up to him, he got eliminated. He told Wayne he can let things go, but if not, he’s back and better than ever. [c]

(2) WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. “THE VIRTUOSA” DEONNA PURRAZZO – CMLL Women’s Title match

A clip aired from last week’s Collision of Valkyrie giving Purrazzo a weapon she used to beat Thunder Rosa. Riccaboni said this feud “began in 2015 when both were rookies and it’s cool to see it on the big star all these years later.” At 2:00 Willow spun Purrazzo around and dropped her awkwardly on her head and chest. Nigel said it was scary to watch. “Thank god she’s okay to continue,” he said. (Yikes!) She followed with a low running crossbody for a two count. They replayed the botched spot which was hard to watch without cringing at how much worse that could’ve been. Purrazzo yanked Willow’s arm and shoulder over the middle rope. Willow fell to the floor as they cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

Back from the break, Willow made a comeback. She landed a spinebuster for a two count. Willow’s shoulder gave out as she lifted Purrazzo, but she adjusted to a vertical suplex. She played to the crowd briefly, then climbed to the top rope. Purrazzo shoved her off balance and yanked her to the mat. Willow landed on the side of her head. Purrazzo went for a Gotch-style piledriver, but Willow lifted her and delivered a Death Valley Driver for a near fall at 6:00. Willow landed a superplex a minute later. Purrazzo fought back, but Willow took Purrazzo down with a running lariat. They were both down and slow to get up. Valkyrie walked out with her hands behind her back. She had the metal turnbuckle pipe with her. She tried to hand it to Purrazzo, but Willow kept it out of reach. Rosa ran out and yanked Valkyrie off the ring apron. Willow, meanwhile, landed a Pounce and then finished her with a sitout powerbomb for the win.

WINNER: Nightingale in 11:00 to retain the CMLL Women’s Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Hard-hitting action, but some of the spots looked like a struggle to pull off and a couple had dangerous landings.) [c]

(3) RODERICK STRONG & MIKE BENNETT & MATT TAVEN vs. MARSHALL & ROSS VON ERICH (w/Kevin Von Erich) & DUSTIN RHODES – ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles match

Schiavone welcomed Paul Wight to the commentary table. He said Wight is now a member of the Ring of Honor Board of Directors. Wight said his goal is to work with Tony Khan to bring the ROH brand to a higher level to reach its potential. He said he wants their champions to represent the brand with more class than Undisputed Kingdom. Nigel joked that Marshall forgot his wrestling boots. Schiavone explained that it was a tribute to his dad. Wight said he wouldn’t want to have his toes hanging out, but he thinks it’s a good way to feel more connected to the mat. After some back and forth action, including some dropkicks by Marshall against his opponents, they cut to a break. [c/db]

Taven had taken control against Ross during the break. They showed a concerned Kevin Von Erich sitting at ringside watching. The heels prevented Ross from tagging out to Marshall. Dustin, who had been down at ringside, crawled up to the ring apron and called for a tag. Ross tagged Dustin who went on a flurry of offense against all three heels as they came at him. He gave Bennett a Cross Rhodes and a brainbuster leading to a two count, with Taven and Strong breaking up the cover.

The Von Erichs cleared the ring of Taven and Strong. Dustin then set up his running crotch kick in the corner on Bennett, but Taven grabbed Dustin’s boot. Taven went for a moonsault, but Dustin moved. More chaos broke out. Strong landed his signature pump kick. The Von Erichs broke up the cover. When Strong brought a belt into the ring, the ref ordered him to get rid of it. Meanwhile, Bennett hit Dustin with a cowbell for a near fall. The crowd popped for Dustin’s kickout.

As Taven and Strong pulled chairs out from under the ring, Shibata ran out and put a claw on Taven. Kevin Von Erich then put his claw on Strong. Marshall and Ross then went after Bennett in the ring, setting up Dustin to land a snap powerslam for the win.

Schiavone said he was so happy for Dustin finally winning a title “here in AEW Ring of Honor.” Streamers filled the ring as Dustin and The Von Erichs celebrated. Wight along with other wrestlers from the back celebrated with the winners.

WINNERS: Dustin & The Von Erichs to capture the vacant ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid match and some fun nostalgia seeing Kevin Von Erich out there doing a claw along with Dustin winning a title in the AEW/ROH universe. Not to be a rain cloud during a picnic, but I do have to say that level of celebration for ROH Six-Man Tag Titles kind of waters down the impact of other title change celebrations. It’s not like those are exactly prestigious titles relatively speaking, but this celebration was like a two year quest to win the no. 1 title in all of pro wrestling just happened. It was a bit over the top. I am curious how much they develop Wight as the “executive face” of the ROH brand. It need a reason to exist.)

