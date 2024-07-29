WWE RAW RESULTS (7/29): Keller’s report on Seth Rollins giving ref instructions to McIntyre and CM Punk, Gunther vs. Balor, Sheamus vs. Bronson, Kross vs. Xavier

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

JULY 29, 2024

ST. PAUL, MINN. AT XCEL ENERGY CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee



Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that as of last night that 11,447 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 11,841. Check out WrestleTix on Patreon for final figures.



[HOUR ONE]

-They showed the stadium in Cleveland beginning to be set up for Summerslam. Then they showed an aerial shot of Downtown St. Paul. They showed wrestlers arriving at the arena: Gunther; Finn Balor & J.D. McDonagh; Otiz & Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri; and finally Chad Gable & The Creed Brothers.

-Seth Rollins made his ring entrance as the crowd erupted into cheers. He was wearing black shiny pants and a referee shirt with puffy arms. Cole talked about Shawn Michaels in 1997 and Jesse Ventura in 1999 as previous big Summerslam guest referees. They went to Pat McAfee and Cole at ringside on camera who talked about their excitement about Summerslam. He said Drew vs. Punk is “the match the world has been waiting for.”

Seth said hello to St. Paul. They went to a wide shot of the big crowd. Seth paused as the fans sang his song. He said he wanted to introduce the two “morons” in the match. Punk came out, with is hair slicked back again after last week’s weird look. Punk slapped hands and signed autographs. Cole said over 13,000 were in attendance in St. Paul. Cole said Saturday will be Punk’s first one-on-one match in ten-and-a-half years. Drew McIntyre came out next.

Seth told them not to lay a finger on one another or their match at Summerslam is off. He said Adam Pearce said if they lay a finger on him, their match is also off. Punk rolled to ringside. Drew told Punk he has enough self-control to wait until Saturday, so get back in the ring. Punk said he’s not worried about Drew, he’s worried about what he’s going to do. He said therefore he’s taking himself out of the situation.

Seth said he knows he likes to do things his way, but that’s not how this is going to work. He. He said Punk and Drew scared off every other potential referee. Seth told him, “If you want this fight, I suggest you get your ass back into my ring!” Punk called Seth a “boot-licking office boy.” Punk re-entered the ring and told Seth that he loves that he can lord over him so enjoy it while he can. Drew told Seth that they can each be arses sometimes, but they just want what’s best for the future of WWE. He said Punk is a cancer. He called him “Corporate Man Punk.” He told Seth that Punk is the real enemy. Seth said Drew is an idiot who has said many things wrong in his life, but if there’s anyone who hates Punk as much as him, it’s him. Seth told Drew that he’s overlooking that if there’s anyone who hates him (Drew) more than him (Seth), it’s Punk.

Seth said they are going to have “a violent masterpiece” at Summerslam. He said there is only one rule and one regulation. He said they will listen to everything he has to say. He said he calls the shots and he’s the boss and the law. He said he’ll count to three when he wants, he might or might not count anyone out, and disqualifications will be at his discretion. He said he is a spiteful little bastard who will put their head in the dirt if they mess with him.

Punk said he hopes Seth referees better than he dresses. He said if he plans on screwing with him, there’s nothing he can do about it. He said he would deal with that another time. He told Seth he doesn’t want his help. Drew said he should be worried about him, not Seth, because he’s screwed him over again and again. “I hate you,” Drew said. “I can’t stand you.” He said he’s sick of hearing fans chant his stupid name at him. A “C.M. Punk!” chant broke out. He said he wanted to rough him up at the Royal Rumble and he took him out of action for seven months. He said he screwed him at WrestleMania and then in front of his family in Scotland. Punk laughed. Drew said when the bell rings, he’s going to violently assault him, blacken his eyes, and break his jaws. “I won’t stop until your heart does,” he said.

Drew said he’s going to get paid so much money to do something he’d do for free. Punk soaked up the words and said nothing for an awkwardly long ten seconds. He said for ten years he was absent from the company and they chanted his name. A small “C.M. Punk!” chant broke out. He said they also sing Seth’s song. He said Drew is the third wheel. He said Drew and Seth both Punk Derangement Syndrome, but they both get to be in his orbit and breath the rare air he produces. He said he hoped he enjoyed the last six months because the best thing for his career was hurting him and it’s also the worst thing to happen to his career.

Punk said for all of Drew’s accomplishments, he’s stupid and he continuously dumbs himself out of position. He said he’s his enemy, but he said Drew is his own worse enemy. He said he is stepping into the ring with the best in the world. He said Drew is bigger, strong, and probably faster, but he’s got heart. He said he has the people chanting his name. A brief chant broke out. He asked Drew what he’s got. Drew held up Punk’s necklace. Punk got in his face. They exchanged some intense words. Drew dared him to try to take the necklace.

-They went backstage to The Judgment Day looking around at their destroyed clubhouse. Dom asked, “Who did this?”” Rhea Ripley said it was obviously Liv Morgan. She said they can rebuild the clubhouse, but Liv won’t recover from what she does to her. She said she’s stepped over the line. Carlito was concerned about their video game system being broken and asked if they’re going to replace it.

(Keller’s Analysis: It seemed like Punk was waiting for an organic chant of his name during that long, awkward pause that would be enough to end a presidential campaign if a candidate did that. Punk bailing out to ringside, then being subservient to Seth’s orders, followed by standing inches from his stolen bracelet and doing nothing about it just feels like it’s emasculating him little by little and affecting the crowd’s passion and respect for him. I know “he had no choice” storyline-wise, but this is hardly the rebellious anti-corporate Punk. The fact that Drew gets to call him Corporate Punk and Punk stands there and absorbs it feels more like sabotage or some sort of test more than an effective presentation of his persona. I’m ready for the match. I feel the tension peaked a while back, altough once the bell rings, it’ll be wild.)

-Otis, Tozawa, and Maxxine made their way to the ring. [c]

-They showed Downtown Cleveland as Cole plugged weekend events.

-Backstage Damien Priest showed up and asked Dom if he thinks it was Liv. “I think so,” Dom said. Priest said he feels he should be in Balor’s corner later. Balor said no, he needed to save himself for Summerslam. He said Gunther insulted all of them, so as they fix up the clubhouse, he’ll fix up Gunther. When he said Priest should take care of Sami Zayn and Jey Uso, Priest said they already took care of them and would going backwards. J.D. McDonagh stepped in and said he’d take care of it himself. Dom suggested Carlito start with Sami Zayn. Carlito said he’d go talk with Adam Pearce.

(1) OTIS & AKIRA TOZAWA (w/Maxxine Dupri) vs. THE CREED BROTHERS (w/Chad Gable)

As they went to ringside where Gable led the Creeds to the ring, Cole said Judgment Day were being pulled in so many directions. The bell rang 30 minutes into the hour. Tozawa went on an early flurry of offense and dove through the ropes and tackled Brutus. He threw him back into the ring and climbed to the top rope. Julius yanked Brutus out of the ring. Brutus then snuck back in the ring and clotheslined Tozawa. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Back live, the Creeds were still in control. They showed Julius knocking Otis off the ring apron during the break. Otis returned and received the hot-tag. He went to work on Julius. Gable stood on the ring apron. Otis took a swing at him. Otis fended off a sneak attack by Julius and then landed his Caterpillar. “His worm is so big they call it a caterpillar!” exclaimed McAfee. Otis knocked Gable off the ring apron as he climbed to the second rope. The Creeds took Otis down with a double back suplex and Julius scored a three count.

WINNERS: The Creeds in 8:00.

-Afterward, Gable and Creeds triple-teamed Otis after Brutus threw Tozawa out of the ring. Maxxine leaped onto Gable’s back. Gable shook her off of him and turned and yelled at her as he pointed his finger at her. She slapped Gable. “Good! Good!” said Cole. She put her fists up. The Wyatt Sicks sound effects kicked in, the lights went dark, and the music began as fans briefly chanted, “You f—ed up!” Three Wyatt Sicks members walked out onto the stage as Gable and The Creeds held position in the ring.

Three Wyatt members stood on the ring apron and unmasked. Bo Dallas was not one of them. It was Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis. Nikki Cross leaped on Gable from the other side of the ring. Gacy powerbombed Dexter onto the Creeds. When the Creeds stood, Rowan took them down with a running crossbody press. Gable and the Creeds retreated. Cole said Gable escaped. Cole said Gable had escaped. But then Bo Dallas walked out. Gable fled a different direction. They cut abruptly to a break. [c]

-Cole and McAfee commented on clips of the segment before the break.

-Backstage, Dom asked if he got the match booked against Sami. Carlito said he thought he wanted him to suggest Dom wrestle Sami. Rhea said Dom will take care of Sami, but Carlito should take care of Jey. She told him to do it alone. Carlito was distressed over how that played out.

(2) SHEAMUS vs. BRONSON REED

Sheamus came out first. When Bronson came out, McAfee said he’s “a ball of muscle” and “a human wrecking ball.” They aired a clip of Pete Dunne attacking Sheamus two weeks ago. Cole said there’s still no explanation for that. Then they aired the Sheamus-Dunne fight last week that led to the scheduled Dunne vs. Reed match not happening. The bell rang 50 minutes into the hour. Sheamus clotheslined Reed over the top rope a minute in and then leaped off the top rope onto him at ringside. Sheamus banged on the announce desk in celebration. When he charged at Reed, Reed backdropped him onto the table. Reed celebrated as they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Reed was in control. Sheamus made a comeback with a running kneelift. Reed came back with a Samoan drop for a two count at 7:00. Sheamus landed a White Noise off the second rope for a two count. Sheamus hit Reed with 16 forearms to the chest as he had him bent over the top rope. As the ref helped get Reed untangled in the ropes, Dunne hit Sheamus with the shillelagh. Reed then landed a top rope splash for the win.

WINNER: Reed in 10:00.

[HOUR TWO]

-They cut to Cole and McAfee afterward who plugged Damien Priest Live this weekend. Then clips aired of the Priest-Gunther brawl on Raw last week.

-A vignette aired with Priest talking about being raised on the streets. He said Gunther grew up with the best training facility and people telling him how great he is. He said what Gunther doesn’t have and what could not be handed to him – heart. He said the ring is supposed to be a place of salvation for him to forget about his past. He said his ass is going to get mugged. He said he lived to fight for everything he ever had and he’s willing to die for what he now has. “Welcome to my neighborhood, general,” he concluded. Cole said that’s as intense as they’ve ever seen Priest.

-As Jey made his entrance, Cole said he’s been lasting a long longer with his “Yeeting” lately. They showed Cole and McAfee standing and waving their arms. [c]

-Cole hyped the Summerslam Kickoff Show. He said there will be some cool interviews. Brief clips aired of pre-recorded interviews with Punk and Priest.

-A vignette aired with Bron Breakker talking about Sami Zayn’s shift to stand-up comedy. He said he didn’t take him seriously enough at Money in the Bank. He said Sami has already accepted he’s losing to him because he’s preparing for a life after Bron Breakker and after WWE. He said he’s been training like a dog and redefining the words “effort, attitude, and toughness.” He said they’ll be on full display on Saturday. “The joke is on and the Intercontinental Championship will be on me,” he said.

(3) JEY USO vs. CARLITO

Jey’s music was playing in the ring as they returned to the ring. Carlito then made his entrance. The bell rang 14 minutes into the hour. Jey hit Carlito immediately with a superkick after ducking Carlito and scored a quick two count. Jey led the crowd in a “Yeet!” chant and then dove through the ropes onto Carlito at ringside. Carlito drove Jey shoulder-first into the ringpost and then landed a neckbreaker off the middle rope. They cut to a break at 2:00 with Carlito in control. [c]

Back from the break, Jey teased a comeback, but Carlito countered with a face plant for a two count. Carlito landed a spinebuster a minute later for a two count. Carlito grabbed his apple at ringside and took some bites. Cole wondered if there was a rule against eating an apple during a match. Jey rolled up Carlito for a two count. He followed with a spear for the win.

WINNERS: Jey in 8:00.

-Jackie Redmond interviewed Zelina backstage and asked about her arm. She said they stacked the deck against her, but it reminded her of who she is. She said they know she’s a threat. In walked in Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, and Sonya Deville. Redmond walked away as they surrounded her. She took the first shot. They swarmed her and then kicked her arm against the door to the Minnesota Wild locker room.

(Keller’s Analysis: That custom carved wood door has been there for 24 years and probably shouldn’t be the target of potential damage from a kick like that. WWE should be a better guest!) [c]



-Lots of commercials aired for NXT’s Great American Bash two-week series beginning tomorrow night. Here they focused on “Joe Hendry in Concert.”

-They replayed Zelina getting attacked, then cut to her being tended to by a medic as Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, and Lyra Valkyria checked on her.

-Cathy Kelley interviewed The Miz in the parking garage. He said he’ll be hosting Summerslam this year in my house. R-Truth walked in and asked, “What’s up, dog?” Truth got confused that WWE was bringing back In Your House. Miz tried to explain. Truth said Miz lives in L.A. Miz said he is from Cleveland. Truth asked how he can host from his house in L.A. if the show’s in Cleveland. Truth quizzed Miz on doing things good hosts do. Miz insisted he was a good host and knew what to bring.

-A video package aired on WWE’s tour of Japan last weekend. Cole said it was their first trip there in five years. They showed A.J. Styles squaring off with Shinsuke Nakamura. They also showed Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods teaming. Cole said Kofi re-aggravated his shoulder injury.

(4) XAVIER WOODS vs. KARRION KROSS (w/Scarlett, Paul Ellering, AOP)

Xavier came out first. Before the match, Kross brought up that he was told Kofi reinjured his shoulder. Kross was skeptical. He said he can’t stand that the world isn’t revolving exclusively around him. He said Kofi also “doesn’t want to be in this hellhole, Minnesota.” He said he wants Xavier to join The Final Testament live tonight. He told him not to listen to the fans. He said he also wanted him to admit that the “power of positivity” was always a lie. He said he also should’ve told “that one-armed bastard” Kofi that he should’ve retired after he lost the IC Title in six seconds. Xavier punched Kross. The ref called for the bell 35 minutes into the hour. Xavier landed a wrecking ball kick to Xavier through the ropes at ringside. They cut to a very early break. [c]

McAfee said Kross has had a weird way of recruiting Xavier. Xavier dove through the ropes and tackled Akam. He then shoved a charging Rezar into the ringpost. He then kicked Kross and leaped off the top rope with a flying elbow. Kross moved and gave Xavier his Final Prayer finisher for the win.

WINNER: Kross in 7:00.

-They showed a clip of Jesse Ventura arriving earlier at the arena and hugging Paul Levesque and chatting with him. Cole welcomed him home and listed some of his career accomplishments.

-Redmond interviewed Sami backstage. Sami said he did a comedy show the night before Money in the Bank and he still beat him. He said Bron admitted he underestimated him, but he won’t do that again. He said he took a cheap shot at him from behind last week. He said he gets that he’s a young guy who wants the IC Title. He said this time he’s approaching the match differently. He said he just plans to beat his ass at Summerslam. He said he’s going to go teach Dom a lesson first. The camera followed him to the ring. [c]

-A vignette aired with Liv Morgan burning photos of her and Dom together. Her voice quivered as she said Dom isn’t a man, but instead is Rhea’s bitch. (Reset the Bitch-o-Meter.) She said she’s going to make his life a living hell. She said she’ll end the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour by beating Rhea and leaving Dom with whatever is left of her. She said she wants to hear the words that she is still the Women’s World Champions. “Fatal Attraction much,” said Cole.

(5) SAMI ZAYN vs. DOMINIK MYSTERIO

As Dom walked to the ring, Cole read a tweet that Rhea posted for Dom that he said sounded like a love letter. The bell rang 52 minutes into the hour. Sami landed an Arabian moonsault onto Dom at ringside at 2:00. They cut to a break as Sami celebrated. [c]

Dom had Sami in a chinlock after the break. They aired a clip of Dom ramming Sami’s head into the ringpost during the break. Sami made a comeback, but Dom blocked a Blue Thunder Bomb. Dom gave Sami three suplexes in a row and then leaped off the top rope. Sami moved and then gave Dom an Xploder Suplex into the corner.

[HOUR THREE]

Sami set up a Helluva Kick. Carlito and McDonagh came out. Dom rolled up a distracted Sami for a two count. Sami fended off McDonagh and Carlito. Dom dropkicked Sami from behind and went for a 619. Sami avoided it and clotheslined Dom, then hit a Blue Thunder Bomb. McDonagh and Carlito attacked Sami. The ref DQ’d Dom.

WINNER: Sami via DQ in 9:00.

-Jey made the save and leaped onto them at ringside. Breakker then attacked Sami from behind. Sami came back with a kick to the face and an Xploder into the corner. Sami showed fire and set up a Helluva Kick. Breakker rolled out of the ring. Cole praised the heart and guts of Sami. Breakker charged back into the ring, but Sami clotheslined him and shoved him over the top rope to the floor. It took a few shoves. Sami’s music played.

-They went to Cole and McAfee at ringside. Cole threw to “a therapy session” with another member of the Wyatt Sicks.

-A vignette aired with Dexter Lumis. Bo’s distorted voice said they laughed as they watched him drown, but there’s freedom in sinking. “Look at what you’ve become,” he said. “Tell me, what should they do when the buzzard’s start circkling?” Lumis yelled, “Run!”

-Gable with the Creeds was complaining to Pearce. Gable said he figured out the identities of the rest of the Wyatt Sicks – Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis. Pearce said he knew that because they’re under WWE contract. Gable wanted them in a six-man tag next week on Raw. Pearce said it’s scheduled and warned Gable to be careful what he asks for.

-Valkyria, Carter, and Chance made their entrance. [c]

-McAfee commented over a clip of him kicking Dom in the video game.

-Ripley held a black rose and responded to what Liv said. She said Liv so badly wants to be the victim in her little revenge tour fantasy. She said the reality is the tour comes to an end this Saturday and there’s no more running and hiding and manipulating. She said she warned her stay out of her business, and now she’s not only take three months of her career from her, but also taken her championship and tried to manipulate her family. She said she wants her to be her demon in her fantasy dream, but now it’s time she gets her revenge.

(6) LYRA VALKYRA & KAYDEN CARTER & KATANA CHANCE vs. SONYA DEVILLE & ZOEY STARK & SHAYNA BASZLER

The bell rang 16 minutes into the hour. They cut an early break at 2:00. [c]

McAfee said Baszler, a huge Minnesota Vikings fan, was getting embarrassed. Stark eventually finished Chance with a Z360.

WINNERS: Stark & Baszler & Deville in 8:00.

-Afterward, Damage CTRL marched to the ring and attacked Baszler, Stark, and Deville. Then they struck a pose in the ring as Baszler, Deville, and Stark retreated up the aisle.

-A promo aired of Gunther walking in the empty arena earlier in the day. He said Priest is a weak man who doesn’t have control over his own emotions. He said he exposed Priest for what he really is “an emotional wanna be who abuses this great business as a cure for his childhood trauma.” He then shifted to talking about Balor, saying he became trash once he started hanging out with The Judgment Day. He said he’s going to find out how much of the old Finn Balor is still left in him. He said he will never forgive Priest for abusing “this great sport” and said after Summerslam, he and the rest of the world will remember the day when the Ring General saved the sport. [c]

-Backstage, Redmond interviewed Damage CTRL. Dakota Kai challenged Deville to a match next week.

-Cole and McAfee hyped Summerslam as a drone shot aired of Downtown Cleveland.

-Ripley talked with Dom and Carlito backstage. Balor said they all got in this mess together and they can get out of it after Summerslam. Rhea agreed they need to focus on Summerslam now. She offered Balor help tonight. Balor insisted he go at it alone just like they will at Summerslam. He asked if they doubt he’s good enough. Priest and Rhea said they believe he can handle Gunther, but they don’t trust he won’t try something stupid. Balor was satisfied and smiled. Priest told him to go soften Gunther so he can finish him at Summerslam.

-Gunther’s ring entrance took place. [c]

-Cole hyped WWE’s upcoming fan festival in New York. Cole then said the Wyatt Sick6 vs. Gable & The Creeds and Dakota vs. Sonya are official for next week’s show.

(7) GUNTHER vs. FINN BALOR

The bell rang 46 minutes into the hour. They cut to an early break 90 seconds in with Gunther in control. [c]

Gunther put Balor in a Boston Crab. Balor pulled himself to the bottom rope to force a break. Gunther put Balor in a sleeper a minute later. Balor made a comeback and went for a Coup de Gras. Gunther moved and applied a sleeper again. Balor succumbed and the ref called for the bell.

WINNER: Gunther in 12:00.

-Gunther re-applied the sleeper. Priest charged to the ring for the save. He and Gunther brawled. They brawled at ringside for a minute as Cole said that at Summerslam, “something’s gotta give!” and the show ended.



