NJPW G1 CLIMAX 34 NIGHT 7 RESULTS (7/29): Lansdell’s results and analysis on Naito vs Sanada, Kidd vs Shingo, and ZSJ vs Umino

NJPW G1 CLIMAX 34 NIGHT 7 REPORT

JULY 29, 2024

FUKUOKA CONVENTION CENTER

FUKUOKA, JAPAN

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

Walker Stewart was on solo duty for commentary. He would later be joined by Jeff Cobb for the singles matches.

(1) HIROSHI TANAHASHI & TORU YANO vs. TAKA MICHINOKU & YUYA UEMURA

How did you imagine this match going? Was it “Taka and Yano do comedy stuff, Uemura and Tanahashi wrestle, Taka gets pinned” by any chance? Good going, you nailed it. You might not have guessed that it would only go four minutes, or that the actual wrestlers would barely touch, but that’s OK.

WINNERS: Yano and Tanahashi via pinfall in 4:00. (½*)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: I have no idea why this was here, because surely it should have been a preview of some kind? If it’s not a preview, we have plenty of wrestling to watch, thanks. )

(2) BOLTIN OLEG & KATSUYA MURASHIMA vs. YOTA TSUJI & BUSHI

A far more traditional preview tag, giving us a taste of Oleg and Tsuji together before having the young lion take the fall. We got to see the Boltin Shake on Tsuji, which I thought they might save for the tournament match.

Bushi tapped out Murashima with a Boston crab.

WINNERS: Tsuji and Bushi via submission in 8:00. (**)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: Murashima looked pretty good here, showing his development nicely. Oleg is still looking pretty green, especially with his facial reactions. All told a pretty good preview tag, largely thanks to Tsuji. That kid is going to be a star.)

(3) EL PHANTASMO & JADO vs. JEFF COBB & HENARE

Jado took the majority of the punishment here. ELP tried to get a Jado chant going, which led to Cobb mocking it while standing on Jado’s back surfboard-style. We got the rare sight of Jado hitting the Green Killer draping DDT, which is of course VINTAGE Jado. Sadly, Henare then headbutted him and tapped him out with a full nelson.

WINNERS: Henare and Cobb via submission in 8:00. (*1/2)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: It was nice to see Jado try to roll back the clock, albeit with limited success. ELP is going to pick up a massive win at some point in this G1, especially with all the talking from commentary about mental health. I don’t think it’ll be against Cobb though. Pretty standard fare here.)

(4) HIROOKI GOTO & TOMOAKI HONMA vs. REN NARITA & YOSHINOBU KANEMARU

House of Torture doing House of Torture things. An attack before the bell, a beatdown on the outside, a ref bump, a weapon shot. Narita pinned Honma after waffling him in the back with that silly piece of wood. Goto barely saw any action.

WINNERS: Narita and Kanemaru via pinfall in 5:00. (¾*)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: It was almost a carbon copy of Saturday’s preview tag, which I guess is fine for the majority of viewers who will skip the previews. The live fans also aren’t likely to be watching everything. For people like me, who would watch them all even if they weren’t recapping them for a website, it’s not a fun time. I am happy to take that bullet for you all and tell you to skip this without fear of missing out.)

(5) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA & FRANCESCO AKIRA vs. DAVID FINLAY & GEDO

It’s a little thing, but I kind of like Takeshita teaming with United Empire in Japan. The link through Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher makes sense to me. Gedo’s trash talk to Akira during this match was next-level, if a little swear-heavy. Akira got his own back with the Nova Knees for the win.

WINNERS: Takeshita and Akira via pinfall in 7:00. (*3/4)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: Takeshita looked excellent in his brief stretches, but I am wary of a clash of styles with Finlay. Akira continues to show that he deserves a shift up the junior heavyweight ranks. He could be the next Douki, climbing due to fan support.)

(6) EVIL (8 points) vs. CALLUM NEWMAN (4 points) – A Block match

I believe Newman has been the opening singles match in all five rounds so far. It makes sense, he’s barely out of young lion status.

Dick Togo attacked Newman from behind during Newman’s entrance. Evil, who had uncharacteristically entered first, sauntered up the ramp to join the beatdown. They attempted a Magic Killer but Newman mule-kicked his way out of it and suplexed Evil on the ramp. They made it back to the ring and Newman hit a tornado kick. He went for an Os-cutter but Evil bailed to the floor. Evil slid back into the ring and was able to take the momentum when Newman ran the ropes and got tripped by Togo.

Evil continued the attack on the outside, whipping Newman into a trio of barricades. The ref started his count, and Newman stirred at the count of 12. Togo pulled him back into a barricade then tossed him over it, which somehow was not a DQ-worthy offence. At the count of 17 Newman used the barricade to slingshot himself onto the apron and then rolled through the ropes. It was far more impressive than it sounds.

Evil rewarded the athleticism with a fisherman’s suplex and a trifecta of two-counts. Evil mockingly chanted for Newman, toying with the youngster. Evil laid in a series of chops, but Newman gritted his teeth and hit an enzuigiri to leave both men down at the five-minute mark. Newman sat Evil on the middle rope and hit a dropkick to the back for a two-count. He tried to apply a Boston crab, but Evil made the ropes. Newman hit a pair of corner attacks while Togo surreptitiously removed the corner pad behind Evil. Newman charged, Evil moved, Newman put on the brakes and avoided the exposed corner. Newman swept Evil’s leg and hit a double stomp, then turned Evil over for a Boston crab.

Evil grabbed the referee’s head and held it to the mat, allowing Togo to come in with his piano wire and choke Newman. Evil kept the ref restrained (also not a DQ) while Togo choked Newman. Newman escaped and superkicked Togo to the floor. Evil tried to use the ref to hit a Magic Killer, but Newman reversed it and hit his own ref-assisted Magic Killer. He hit a corner dropkick but Evil dodged a double-jump double stomp. The success was short-lived for Evil as he ate a busaiku knee instead. A cover was only good for a near fall.

Newman again signaled for the Os-cutter, but Evil grabbed his waistband. Everything…is…Newman escaped! Another Os-cuttter attempt was blocked, leading to Newman being pushed into the exposed corner twice. Everything…is…Evil! 1…2…3!

WINNER: Evil (10) via pinfall in 11:00. (**1/2)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: Evil actually put on his working boots today. Newman continues to show depth in his moveset, which is reassuring. That was my biggest concern for his participation in the tournament. There was still some cheating here, but it’s a sign of how bad House of Torture matches have been that I am actually glad it was different cheating.)

(7) GREAT-O-KHAN (0) vs. JAKE LEE (2) – A Block match

Jake Lee spritzed something on his chest before entering the ring. I have never seen that before, and I wonder if it will play a role in the match?

O-Khan took Lee down early with an arm drag and went to work on Lee’s arm. Lee buried a knee in the midsection of O-Khan and threw him to the outside, then did some push-ups in the ring. OK, sure. Lee joined O-Khan on the outside and whipped him into a barricade. Lee rolled O-Khan back inside at the count of 12, then covered for a two-count. He locked on a cravate, sending O-Khan to the ropes for a break. A body slam got another two-count. Lee planted two knees to the gut of O-Khan, feinted a running PK, and clamped on a sleeper. He released the hold and covered for a two-count, then kicked O-Khan in the chest for another two at the five-minute mark.

O-Khan blocked a chokeslam attempt, and Lee blocked a claw slam attempt. O-Khan picked the leg and hit a sort of leg shoulder throw to take Lee down. O-Khan measured two kicks to the kneecap, then continued his assault on Lee’s knee. He applied a leg submission, Lee dragged himself to the ropes to break the hold. Lee tried another knee lift but O-Khan caught it and applied an ankle lock. Lee escaped the hold but O-Khan slid under an attack and reapplied the ankle lock. He grapevined Lee’s leg and maintained the hold, but Lee was able to drag himself to the ropes again.

Lee countered a kneebreaker with a kneelift to the jaw on the way up. O-Khan came back with a pump kick and a pair of Mongolian chops, but ran right into a knee to the jaw. A back suplex from Lee got a two-count at the ten-minute mark. Lee called for the Facebreak Shot but O-Khan moved, and Lee was left with one foot on the top rope. O-Khan hit a German suplex to leave both men down. Lee grabbed O-Khan by the throat, O-Khan kicked his way free. O-Khan went for the Eliminator, but Lee blocked the grab. Lee landed another knee to the midsection, but sold the damage to his leg. Lee hit another knee to the head but O-Khan absorbed it, countered a chokeslam with a flatliner, and hit the Eliminator for the win.

WINNER: Great-O-Khan (2) via pinfall in 11:00. (***)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: Lee seems to be slowly improving. This was a good effort from him, with his movements feeling more fluid and his offence being less one-note. More to the point he sold without seeming like he begrudged having to do so. O-Khan has been doing great work all tournament, and if someone can be said to deserve a win in wrestling this might fit the bill. Lee might just have needed time to acclimate to the NJPW style and talent, and if that is the case then the best is yet to come. O-Khan on the other hand is showing what made people fall in love with him a couple of years ago.)

(8) SHOTA UMINO (4) vs. ZACK SABRE JR. (8) – A Block match

This was one of the matches I was looking forward to the most coming into the tournament this year. During the entrances, the commentators emphasized Umino’s recent injury and how ZSJ would target it.

After a series of exploratory exchanges ended in stalemate, Umino knocked ZSJ down with a big shoulder tackle and hit a kick to the back. He followed up with a stiff forearm, ZSJ reversed a whip to the corner but Umino sidestepped a sliding dropkick. He dropped ZSJ on his face and hit a basement dropkick to the face. Umino went for his slingshot DDT to the apron, but ZSJ avoided it and swept Umino’s leg to send him to the floor. Umino sold his leg, so ZSJ targeted it with some kicks on the outside. He returned to the ring while the referee counted. Umino rolled back in at 11 as the timekeeper announced that five minutes had elapsed.

ZSJ continued to attack the leg, dropping a knee on it. He applied a leg hold, but Umino made it to the ropes. ZSJ changed approaches and laid in a series of European uppercuts. Umino tried to come back with elbows, ZSJ kicked Umino’s knee but then ran into a gorgeous dropkick. Umino followed up with a running elbow in the corner and a fisherman’s suplex for a two-count. ZSJ again kicked at Umino’s knee, he charged but Umino got a drop toehold and connected with his slingshot apron DDT. Umino rolled ZSJ back inside and hit a missile basement dropkick (there’s a juxtaposition) and an exploder for a two-count. ZSJ escaped an inverted suplex and locked in a sleeper. Umino escaped with a snap mare but ran into a basement dropkick to both knees.

At the ten-minute mark, ZSJ stomped both of Umino’s knees into the mat. ZSJ took his time following up, landing a couple of aimed kicks into the thigh. Umino caught the third attempt, using ZSJ’s leg to pull himself up. ZSJ tried another kick but again Umino caught it and hit a Cross Rhodes. Umino grimaced, holding his leg, but was still first to his feet. A Trident connected for a near fall. Umino measured ZSJ…Ignition! Death Rider…no! ZSJ picked the leg! Umino grabbed a small package! 1…2…no! Ram-Paige by Umino! 1…2…no! Umino set for Blaze Blade…ZSJ countered into a triangle choke! He transitioned to an armbar, then an achilles hold. He dragged Umino back to the middle of the ring, then tied up the other leg as well. ZSJ changed holds again, into a modified figure four. Umino finally managed to reach the ropes.

Both men tried to catch their breath at the 15-minute call. ZSJ again kicked at Umino’s leg, but Umino returned fire with uppercuts. ZSJ landed one of his own that almost sent ZSJ’s jaw through the top of his head. They continued trading blows, Umino got the upper hand but ZSJ caught Umino’s arm and went for a backslide. Umino blocked, ZSJ went for the Zack Driver, Umino blocked again, ZSJ avoided a dropkick and punted Umino in the chest for a near fall. ZSJ grabbed Umino by the wrist and planted a series of kicks to the chest. Umino fired back with an elbow, a roaring elbow, an enzuigiri and…Blaze Blade! 1…2…no! Umino went for Death Rider…countered into a rollup! 1…2…no! ZSJ blocked a dropkick and rolled into an ankle lock, then quickly into a German suplex. Umino shrugged it off and hit a Blaze Blade to the back of the head! 1…2…still no! Umino landed a pumphandle slam, and followed up with Death Rider! 1…2…3!

WINNER: Shota Umino (6) via pinfall in 19:00. (****)

(Lansdell’s analysis: I’m pretty sure that was the best match of the tournament so far. Umino needed to show what he could do against a different style of wrestler, and the answer was “excel.” ZSJ is an excellent wrestler but not everyone can work with his style. Umino passed that test and looked good doing it. I could complain about inconsistent selling from Umino and an unfocused offence, but really those are not major quibbles. He will likely go on a winning streak now to secure qualification, possibly as block winner.)

(9) SHINGO TAKAGI (4) vs. GABE KIDD (4) – A Block match

Last time these two faced off, it was absolutely brutal. They started as they left off, kicking each other in the face.They traded shoulder tackles, then switched to elbows. Kidd hit an open-handed slap, a clothesline in the corner, and a trio of chops. Shingo turned it around and returned the favour. Kidd laughed and did it again. Shingo absorbed it and unloaded with a flurry of strikes, culminating in a two-handed chop that flattened Kidd. None of that looked like it tickled.

Shingo hit two knees to the midsection but got taken down by a Kidd suplex. Kidd mocked the Shingo “kita kita kita” spot, then got punished for his hubris with a spinning neckbreaker. Shingo followed up with a suplex for a two-count. He started to tell us it was Shingo Time, but was interrupted by Kidd attempting to clothesline him from behind. Shingo felt it coming, ducked, and hit a Northern lariat. It’s Shingo Time! He called to the crowd, who got behind him loudly. Kidd bit him on the forehead. Oh look, another strike exchange. The two men chopped the daylights out of each other at the five-minute mark.

Shingo stopped the exchange and hit a series of jabs, then feinted a chop before biting Kidd on the head. Kidd came back with an exploder suplex to leave both men down. Shingo blocked an attempt at a second exploder and hit one of his own, but Kidd popped up and hit a back suplex. Shingo avoided a rebound lariat and hit a Saito suplex. Kidd found enough energy to shoulder tackle Shingo, and both men were down again.

As they got to their feet, they ran into each other with clotheslines. They collapsed into each other, holding each other up. Shingo got wrist control and hit a series of shots. Kidd fired back with one of his own that crumpled Shingo to his knees. Kidd alternated left and right shots , both men exchanged headbutts and lariats and one-counts and dear Lord this is physical. Shingo ended the mad exchange with a lariat that cleaned Kidd’s clock. Last of the Dragon…no! Piledriver by Kidd! Shingo absorbed it and hit a sliding lariat! Pumping Bomber! 1…2…no!

Both men were once again breathing hard on the mat at the ten-minute mark. Shingo recovered first and hit a succession of 12 to 6 elbows. Kidd escaped out the back of a Last of the Dragon attempt and hit several open-hand slaps. Shingo fired back with one of his own to stop the momentum. He hit Kidd with alternating elbows, his eyes widening as Kidd refused to go down. Shingo hit a stiff right, a headbutt, and a sliding clothesline. Kidd rolled through the impact and hit a huge rebound lariat to – you guessed it – leave them both laying.

Kidd went for the piledriver, Shingo blocked it. They headbutted each other again and traded right hands, and neither man seemed to be in control of their faculties. Kidd hit another headbutt. Piledriver by Kidd! He held on and…second piledriver! Kidd beat Shingo!

WINNER: Gabe Kiddl (6) via pinfall in 14:00. (***)

(Lansdell’s analysis: Look, I know a lot of people will love this match. I get why. For me, this was uncomfortable in a lot of places. Seeing both men staggering after the headbutts, whether it was selling or not, was a scary reminder of what that sort of thing can do to the brain. Chest welts heal and there is little reason to think they cause lasting damage. The suplexes, the chops, even the elbows I can live with. I just cringe at every head bump like this. The match would have been a lot more enjoyable without it.)

– After the match, Kidd bowed to Shingo and asked for a handshake, showing deference and respect. They shook hands, Kidd nodded and said something about the Tokyo Dome, then hoofed Shingo in his groinal area. God I love Gabe Kidd.

(10) TETSUYA NAITO (2) vs. SANADA (4) – A Block match

The crowd was heavily behind Naito as the bell rang. Clearly not based on his G1 matches this year so far.

Naito got a drop toehold early on and grabbed a headlock. Sanada powered out and tripped Naito, then Naito locked in a headscissors on the mat. Sanada wriggled free but ended up in a headlock. They got to their feet with Naito still holding the headlock, and Sanada got to the ropes. Naito gave a clean break and spit on Sanada. Sanada threw Naito to the outside and went for a dive, Naito rolled back in the ring but Sanada was able to land on his feet. Naito hit the Tranquilo pose, but Sanada rushed back into the ring and hit a basement dropkick. Smart.

Back on the outside, Sanada dropped Naito throat-first over a barricade. He followed up with a back suplex on the apron at the five-minute mark. Back in the ring, Sanada covered for a two-count. He locked in a sleeper which became more of a chinlock. Naito got a foot on the ropes to break the hold nonetheless. Sanada dropped him with a back suplex for another two-count. Sanada went for Skull End, Naito reversed it to an inverted DDT and hit a basement dropkick to regain control. Naito hit an arm drag, a back elbow, and a basement dropkick. He whipped Sanada to the corner, followed him in with a clothesline, then hit a reverse DDT neckbreaker out of the corner. A hangman’s neckbreaker got another two-count. He applied a cravate, snap mared Sanada down, and locked in a leg full nelson. Sanada wriggled his way to the ropes.

Naito went for a pumphandle move but Sanada blocked it. Naito ran the ropes and ate a dropkick at the ten-minute mark. Naito rolled to the floor and Sanada followed him with a plancha. Back in the ring, Sanada hit a Russian leg sweep for a two-count. He went for a TKO but Naito elbowed free. A spinning neckbreaker cut short Sanada’s rally. Naito grabbed the wrist and laid in his patented elbows to the side of the head. He perched Sanada on the top and hit a top rope huracanrana. Naito measured Sanada but charged into a basement dropkick. Sanada hit a magic screw and both men were down. Sanada got a sudden burst of energy and went up for a moonsault…Naito moved! Sanada landed on his feet, Naito tried a tornado DDT but Sanada pushed him off. Shining wizard…Naito ducked it! Spinebuster by Naito! He rung up the arm…Destino countered into a TKO!

As we went past 15 minutes both men were slow to get up. Sanada was first up, he waited on Naito to get to one knee and then hit a shining wizard. Sanada to the top…moonsault! 1…2…no! He went for Deadfall, Naito countered to a brainbuster. Destin…no! Sanada rolled him up with the European clutch! 1…2…no! Shining wizard again from Sanada! Deadfall attempt…countered into Destino! Another near fall! That one did not look clean. Naito went for it again…Destino! 1…2…3!

WINNER: Tetsuya Naito (4) via pinfall in 18:00. (***¼)

(Lansdell’s analysis: Poor Sanada. He loses clean to Naito again, with no redeeming victory in between. He’s had everything that made him popular stripped away from him. Naito looked a little less slow here, but this is still a New Japan main event in the G1. We are used to more than 18 minutes and definitely more than three stars. I don’t know what the story is here, but these Naito matches are definitely falling short.)

Final thoughts: A Block seems to be setting up with Evil going on a win streak then likely losing a couple in a row, while Umino takes the opposite path. It seems ZSJ will be one of the other qualifiers, but the third one is up in the air. There have been some really good undercard matches so far, and to be fair most people will have the Shingo-Kidd match from this show a lot higher than I do. I don’t know what is going on with Naito, but I hope it gets resolved one way or another.

