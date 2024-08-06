VIP AUDIO 8/5 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-3-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill covering TNT wrestling rumors, ECW’s Wildest Traffic Stop Caught on Tape, latest McMahon, Samoa Joe, Punk, Lesnar (48 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from August 3, 2006 including:

More TNT Wrestling rumors

ECW’s Wildest Traffic Stop Caught On Tape

The pending return of a veteran Smackdown wrestler (not a moment too soon).

The arrival of the latest McMahon

Samoa Joe raises his voice and the mysteriously shrinking pool of active Smackdown wrestlers

The Indy Show lineup of the Week has TNA’s finest fighting taking on local stars in the wilds of New Jersey

Listener Mail on C.M. Punk, Brock Lesnar, and the 1989 Great American Bash.

Plus the listeners have ideas for SummerSlam and Guests Gone Wild on our Newsmaker Hotline.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

